ELD-M and ELD-M?
05-10-2017, 01:18 PM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,602
ELD-M and ELD-M?
I found the 7mm 175 grain ELD-X has a G1 of .689 and a G7 of .347. The 7mm 180 grain ELD-M is rated at G1 796 and G7 .401. Since I decided to get into this long range shooting and I am a hunter as well as a shooter I don't want to wear out a barrel shooting something I can't ethically fire at game?

Has anyone used either of these for game at extended range? What were the impact velocity and damage? How about other brands of bullets in this caliber?
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
