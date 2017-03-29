Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Do you use a Remington Sendero in Mountains?
  #1  
Unread 03-29-2017, 06:45 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 134
Do you use a Remington Sendero in Mountains?
So I just bought my first Sendero in 300 win mag. After putting the base: egw 20 moa , rings: Leupold prw, scope: vortex pst 6-24x50 and anticant level on. She's getting heavy. Not mention the bipod sitting on the table next to it.

My question is does anyone actually hike up the mountains and walk the low lands with a rifle dressed similar? Or I have I created a bench rifle?
Wyoming + LRH=

  #2  
Unread 03-29-2017, 07:13 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,767
Re: Do you use a Remington Sendero in Mountains?
I did for many years, but not elk hunting or in the mountains. In the hills of Alabama, which can be just as bad. In the mountains it's one way at a time... In Alabama it's up, down, up, down, up, down, up, down through the hills and valleys. That crap is a hell of a workout.
  #3  
Unread 03-29-2017, 07:40 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,523
Re: Do you use a Remington Sendero in Mountains?
I hunt with similar weight, probably heavier. My .270 AI with 30" Lilja barrel #6 contour + MB hunt ready is ~12 lbs and I take them up and down in the Montana wilderness at 6-7000' ...


  #4  
Unread 03-29-2017, 07:58 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 143
Re: Do you use a Remington Sendero in Mountains?
I hunted with the a sendero 300 mag 6-20x scope and bipod for many years in mountains from 5000-10,000 ft. Totally due able but I was a bit younger too. You will find it's not that bad but noticicable by the end of the day. You will also learn why folks are going to carbon fiber wrapped barrels. Great gun, happy hunting
  #5  
Unread 03-29-2017, 08:46 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Annapolis MD
Posts: 277
Re: Do you use a Remington Sendero in Mountains?
My Pre-64 model model 70 in .300H&H with McMillan stock and 3.5x15 Nightforce, sling and 4 cartridges weighs 11 pounds. Way too heavy for me to carry in the mountains of Trout Creek Montana, which I did, and enjoyed NOT.


good luck

Jerry
  #6  
Unread 03-29-2017, 09:59 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: North Dakota
Posts: 18
Re: Do you use a Remington Sendero in Mountains?
Buy yourself a good pack with provisions to carry a rifle comfortably, I tote around a sendero contoured 14 lb gun in an eberlestock main frame pack with a scabbard and it makes life a lot better. Slinging it sucks but having it in a pack you don't notice it. You might try a gun bearer also. The weight of the rifle is worth it when it's game time to me.
  #7  
Unread 03-29-2017, 10:26 PM
ATH ATH is offline
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lizton, IN
Posts: 805
Re: Do you use a Remington Sendero in Mountains?
Yes, I packed one into the Bob Marshall Wilderness on a multi day hunt on foot. Of course I'd just won a mid sized marathon the week before so I had some fitness to spare.

Fast forward a decade, I'm building a 338 Edge to do this same hunt and it will come in a bit heavier. I'm not winning any marathons anymore, so I really need to get in better shape.
