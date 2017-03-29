|
Re: Do you use a Remington Sendero in Mountains?
I did for many years, but not elk hunting or in the mountains. In the hills of Alabama, which can be just as bad. In the mountains it's one way at a time... In Alabama it's up, down, up, down, up, down, up, down through the hills and valleys. That crap is a hell of a workout.
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger
"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.