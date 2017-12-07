Do I need a 20 moa base?? Putting together a custom 6mm creedmoor. The reamer should be here Friday, so I am trying to get odds and ends like a scope base and rings ordered. I am wondering if I will need a 20 moa base or not. According to my ballistic chart a 103 grain eldx at 3050fps will drop 26.xx moa at 1000 yards (these numbers are a guess, not sure what my actual handloads will do). I'm pretty new to any 100 yard shooting, have done it a few times with a co-workers 6 br and 6.5x47 lapua but this will be my first true "target gun" and I would like to be able to hit the 1000 yard target at our range just for fun. The scope is a vortex hs-lr with 75 moa of total elevation adjustment according to the specs on midway.com.

Any help would be awesome, thanks.