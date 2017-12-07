|
Re: Do I need a 20 moa base??
75/2=37.5
37.5-26=11.5
Your 75 moa adjustments leaves you with a vertical allowance (from center) of 37.5 moa and takes you to the outer 11% edge of the glass. That means, assuming your primary set up allows you to start at the midpoint on the glass, you're outside of the "sweet" spot of the glass.
Short story - use the 20moa base.
