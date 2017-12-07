Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Do I need a 20 moa base??
07-12-2017, 09:32 AM
Do I need a 20 moa base??
Putting together a custom 6mm creedmoor. The reamer should be here Friday, so I am trying to get odds and ends like a scope base and rings ordered. I am wondering if I will need a 20 moa base or not. According to my ballistic chart a 103 grain eldx at 3050fps will drop 26.xx moa at 1000 yards (these numbers are a guess, not sure what my actual handloads will do). I'm pretty new to any 100 yard shooting, have done it a few times with a co-workers 6 br and 6.5x47 lapua but this will be my first true "target gun" and I would like to be able to hit the 1000 yard target at our range just for fun. The scope is a vortex hs-lr with 75 moa of total elevation adjustment according to the specs on midway.com.
Any help would be awesome, thanks.
07-12-2017, 10:24 AM
Re: Do I need a 20 moa base??
75/2=37.5

37.5-26=11.5

Your 75 moa adjustments leaves you with a vertical allowance (from center) of 37.5 moa and takes you to the outer 11% edge of the glass. That means, assuming your primary set up allows you to start at the midpoint on the glass, you're outside of the "sweet" spot of the glass.

Short story - use the 20moa base.
I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
07-12-2017, 11:41 AM
Re: Do I need a 20 moa base??
As said above, you should use the base
07-12-2017, 03:15 PM
Re: Do I need a 20 moa base??
Just a good rule-of-thumb, if it's from around 500-1,500 yards, regardless of cartridge, it's best to just go for a 20MOA.
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

