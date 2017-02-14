Re: Do Harmonics affect Velocity? I see what you're asking. When I used the MagnetoSpeed, I never noted a change of speed affecting POI at targets shot without it, although using it will often change POI somewhat. I don't think actual fps would vary, outside of normal established ED. Just last week, I shot 5 rounds with MagnetoSpeed attached and monitered it with my LabRadar. The MS showed a consistent 6 fps higher velocity than the LR. That difference was probably due to where each unit was picking up the bullet or even calibration of the units. I really doubt you could notice the difference, unless you shoot your drops at long distance, with and without the MagnetoSpeed and measure the difference of vertical. Don't worry about it --- you'll need to true your drops, for speed or BC, anyway. __________________

