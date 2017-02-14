Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Do Harmonics affect Velocity?
  #1  
02-14-2017, 11:26 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 16
Do Harmonics affect Velocity?
Thinking about getting a Magnetospeed chrono.

I understand that changing the harmonics of the barrel can affect POI shift and possibly group size on some barrels..

But what about velocity? Lets say I shoot 10 identical rounds with the magnetospeed on the barrel. Then shoot the same identical 10 rounds without the magneto, is there a possibility of having a magnetospeed actually change the average muzzle velocity?

The people that develop loads and use a magnetospeed generally only use it after their ladder/load workups, just to check velocity/es/sd. That makes sense, but what if when you take the magnetospeed off and go out for hunting without it on, what if your velocity is then different? Has anyone tested velocities over an oehler with a magnetospeed on and off with identical loads?

Hope you understand what im getting at.
  #2  
02-14-2017, 11:48 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2005
Location: Alaska
Posts: 4,727
Re: Do Harmonics affect Velocity?
I say no, as I can't imagine how or why. But I don't own the magnetospeed and have never tested for a velocity shift.
  #3  
02-14-2017, 11:58 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: west texas
Posts: 342
Re: Do Harmonics affect Velocity?
I see what you're asking. When I used the MagnetoSpeed, I never noted a change of speed affecting POI at targets shot without it, although using it will often change POI somewhat. I don't think actual fps would vary, outside of normal established ED. Just last week, I shot 5 rounds with MagnetoSpeed attached and monitered it with my LabRadar. The MS showed a consistent 6 fps higher velocity than the LR. That difference was probably due to where each unit was picking up the bullet or even calibration of the units. I really doubt you could notice the difference, unless you shoot your drops at long distance, with and without the MagnetoSpeed and measure the difference of vertical. Don't worry about it --- you'll need to true your drops, for speed or BC, anyway.
__________________
If it's not yours, don't take it. If it's not true, don't say it. If it's not right, don't do it. If you don't think you can hit him, don't shoot him.
  #4  
02-15-2017, 12:03 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 16
Re: Do Harmonics affect Velocity?
I was just thinking, when you encounter low es/sd loads for long range, arent those low ES loads reliant on certain barrel harmonics? If so, finding a good low SD load with the magneto would be a waste, unless you leave it on your rifle always...

Im not happy with my caldwell BP chrono, and the whole reason I want to upgrade it is to find a load with the best balance of precision while also having the lowest ES possible. In testing currently ive found very precise groups and very low ES loads, but theyve never coincided with each other unfortunately :(
