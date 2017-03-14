DIY Alaska black bear hunt options. I´m in the early stages of planning a DIY Alaska black bear hunt for my wife and I. We aren´t interested in a guided hunt, but a semi guided hunt could be a possibility. We have no experience in AK, but we have lived and hunted in mountains in western states. And we are not expecting an easy hunt.



I have found some drop off services in the southern part of AK, but I´m not sure if this type of hunt is a good idea or not. I have researched some of the areas on the AK game and fish website, but any additional info that anyone cares to share is greatly appreciated.



Also, we will be traveling from the DC area when this hunt happens, so we are planning on flying. Does anyone have any advice on how to transport hide and meat?

ACTIVE DUTY MARINE CORPS '96-'04

SERGEANT (MED RET)

COMBAT ENGINEER, MOUT INSTRUCTOR, RIFLE/PISTOL INSTRUCTOR



"Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everyone you meet."

"I come in peace. I didn't bring artillery. But I'm pleading with you, tears in my eyes: If you f*ck with me, I'll kill you all." Marine General Mattis



Custom built 7mm SAUM

__________________ACTIVE DUTY MARINE CORPS '96-'04SERGEANT (MED RET)COMBAT ENGINEER, MOUT INSTRUCTOR, RIFLE/PISTOL INSTRUCTOR"Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everyone you meet.""I come in peace. I didn't bring artillery. But I'm pleading with you, tears in my eyes: If you f*ck with me, I'll kill you all."