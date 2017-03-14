Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


DIY Alaska black bear hunt options.
DIY Alaska black bear hunt options.
I´m in the early stages of planning a DIY Alaska black bear hunt for my wife and I. We aren´t interested in a guided hunt, but a semi guided hunt could be a possibility. We have no experience in AK, but we have lived and hunted in mountains in western states. And we are not expecting an easy hunt.

I have found some drop off services in the southern part of AK, but I´m not sure if this type of hunt is a good idea or not. I have researched some of the areas on the AK game and fish website, but any additional info that anyone cares to share is greatly appreciated.

Also, we will be traveling from the DC area when this hunt happens, so we are planning on flying. Does anyone have any advice on how to transport hide and meat?
Re: DIY Alaska black bear hunt options.
I brought my hide and skill back in a cooler.Its been about 9 yes since ice been but the airlines up there would let you bring extra back without the extra charge then I'm not sure about now.I hunted southeast Alaska and there was a ton of black bears there then.I killed one the first trip that almost made Boone and crocket and squared 6'9".Then got another two years later.I was hunting with a guide and had a brown bear tag also both times.I ate two brown bear tags and haven't been back.
Re: DIY Alaska black bear hunt options.
I was hunt around Cape Yakataga both times.
