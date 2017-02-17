Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-17-2017, 10:37 AM
Wedgy
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 590
Dime Size Groups All Day !
Matt posted this over on Accurate Shooter, too funny not to share.
"if I do my part"
Dime size groups all day long | Shooters' Forum
02-17-2017, 01:14 PM
Bravo 4
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Arkansas (Home of Record)
Posts: 1,884
Re: Dime Size Groups All Day !
Yeah I know a guy that said his rifle could hit a quarter at a mile. I asked him if this was the quarter:
Courage is just fear that has said it's prayers.
The people trying to say the 2nd Amendment is outdated are probably the same folks that would say the same thing about the Bible.
02-17-2017, 03:19 PM
snox801
Platinum Member
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Spring Lake Michigan
Posts: 1,280
Re: Dime Size Groups All Day !
Those are both great I sent them to my cousin that thinks every thing he has is a tack driver. He shoots maybe once every two years but tells the same story about how great his rifles are. Now I know what he's talking about
