Dime Size Groups All Day !
Unread 02-17-2017, 10:37 AM
Dime Size Groups All Day !
Matt posted this over on Accurate Shooter, too funny not to share.

"if I do my part"

Dime size groups all day long | Shooters' Forum
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Dime Size Groups All Day !-dime.jpg  
Unread 02-17-2017, 01:14 PM
Re: Dime Size Groups All Day !
Yeah I know a guy that said his rifle could hit a quarter at a mile. I asked him if this was the quarter:
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Dime Size Groups All Day !-img_5579.jpg  
Courage is just fear that has said it's prayers.

The people trying to say the 2nd Amendment is outdated are probably the same folks that would say the same thing about the Bible.
Unread 02-17-2017, 03:19 PM
Re: Dime Size Groups All Day !
Those are both great I sent them to my cousin that thinks every thing he has is a tack driver. He shoots maybe once every two years but tells the same story about how great his rifles are. Now I know what he's talking about
