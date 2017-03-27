Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Developing a western hunting 260 rifle: Berger 140gr Elite Hunters or Hornady 143gr ELD-X?
03-27-2017, 02:33 PM
Developing a western hunting 260 rifle: Berger 140gr Elite Hunters or Hornady 143gr ELD-X?
Im going to start working up a load to hunt Mulies, pronghorns, coyotes, etc. out west and midwest prairies. Needless to say, i'd like to find a load that is ethically suitable out to 700-800 (Probably wont take that shot unless conditions are 100%, but I want the flexibility).

Im debating between the Berger 140gr Elites or Hornady 143gr ELD-X. G7s are very similar with a very slight nod to Hornady. I am shooting a Tikka that I mod'ed to be a "long action" so OAL is of no concern. Which route would you take and why?
03-27-2017, 02:37 PM
Re: Developing a western hunting 260 rifle: Berger 140gr Elite Hunters or Hornady 143gr ELD-X?
the one that shoots best in YOUR rifle
03-27-2017, 04:01 PM
Re: Developing a western hunting 260 rifle: Berger 140gr Elite Hunters or Hornady 143gr ELD-X?
Not to sound like a smart a** but try both and shoot whatever works best in your rifle. Both will do the job on game so use what's gives you the most confidence to hit where your aiming !!


I use both the ELD's in my 338-Lapua and the Bergers in my 7mm Rem. Again, whatever shoots best and gives you the most confidence !!
03-27-2017, 05:35 PM
Re: Developing a western hunting 260 rifle: Berger 140gr Elite Hunters or Hornady 143gr ELD-X?
I agree, shoot what your rifle likes. Either of those bullets would do fine. I wouldn't count out the 147 Eld M. I currently load 140 amax in my 260 but when my pile runs out I will probably switch to the 147.
03-27-2017, 06:02 PM
Re: Developing a western hunting 260 rifle: Berger 140gr Elite Hunters or Hornady 143gr ELD-X?
I'd start with the Hornadys since they're cheaper and will give more reliable expansion. The Bergers should also expand reliably if you use a drill bit to make sure the hollow points are open on your hunting rounds. They are both very similar bullets, and I agree that you should use the one that shoots best in your gun. But if you're trying to decide which one to try first I'd go with the Hornady for the 2 reasons above. If they won't shoot accurately enough for your liking then try the Bergers.
