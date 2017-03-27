Re: Developing a western hunting 260 rifle: Berger 140gr Elite Hunters or Hornady 143gr ELD-X? I'd start with the Hornadys since they're cheaper and will give more reliable expansion. The Bergers should also expand reliably if you use a drill bit to make sure the hollow points are open on your hunting rounds. They are both very similar bullets, and I agree that you should use the one that shoots best in your gun. But if you're trying to decide which one to try first I'd go with the Hornady for the 2 reasons above. If they won't shoot accurately enough for your liking then try the Bergers.