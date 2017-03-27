|
Developing a western hunting 260 rifle: Berger 140gr Elite Hunters or Hornady 143gr ELD-X?
Im going to start working up a load to hunt Mulies, pronghorns, coyotes, etc. out west and midwest prairies. Needless to say, i'd like to find a load that is ethically suitable out to 700-800 (Probably wont take that shot unless conditions are 100%, but I want the flexibility).
Im debating between the Berger 140gr Elites or Hornady 143gr ELD-X. G7s are very similar with a very slight nod to Hornady. I am shooting a Tikka that I mod'ed to be a "long action" so OAL is of no concern. Which route would you take and why?