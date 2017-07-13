Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Defiance XM Action experience for 7saum
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Defiance XM Action experience for 7saum
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-13-2017, 10:27 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 502
Defiance XM Action experience for 7saum
Looking to build a 7saum for hunting and wondering if anyone has experience with the Defiance deviant XM for a wsm or saum (not off a short or long action but the XM action length). I would appreciate some feedback on how it feeds mostly and if you used their defiance xm bottom metal.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-14-2017, 12:12 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 63
Re: Defiance XM Action experience for 7saum
The guy I use for a gunsmith uses a defiance deviant for his PRS rifle. It's not the XM, just a regular one. When I floated the idea of using a deviant out there on one of my LRH builds he advocated against it. Apparently deviant has a tendency to spec their parts kinda close, which results in less than desirable ergonomics, and the only way he was able to make his rifle work well enough was to turn the bolt down coat it and run it 15k times.

He recommended a lone peak action which I'm absolutely thrilled with. He's actually placed top ten at a few major prs events and his shops work is regularly featured there as well, so I kinda assume he knows what he's doing.

I realize this doesn't answer your question directly, but hopefully it helps out.

Best
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Stock selection | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:31 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC