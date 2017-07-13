Re: Defiance XM Action experience for 7saum The guy I use for a gunsmith uses a defiance deviant for his PRS rifle. It's not the XM, just a regular one. When I floated the idea of using a deviant out there on one of my LRH builds he advocated against it. Apparently deviant has a tendency to spec their parts kinda close, which results in less than desirable ergonomics, and the only way he was able to make his rifle work well enough was to turn the bolt down coat it and run it 15k times.



He recommended a lone peak action which I'm absolutely thrilled with. He's actually placed top ten at a few major prs events and his shops work is regularly featured there as well, so I kinda assume he knows what he's doing.



I realize this doesn't answer your question directly, but hopefully it helps out.



Best