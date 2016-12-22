defiance actions

on my new 338 build im planning on using a defiance ul action. im also planning on using a terminator t3 brake on this rifle. My question is with building a 338 do you think I need to go with the deviant hunter that has the full rail on it or do you think I would be fine with the deviant ul which has a small rail in front and a small one in back but not one piece. Both of these actions the rail is all integrated into the receiver.
If it were me I would keep it as light as possible and go with the UL.
My 338 RUM weighs 7.5 lbs bare and is more accurate than I can shoot. I was using Talley rings for the past couple of years with no problem and recently switched to Hawkins precision lightweight rings to get 25 MOA of cant. The point is I run a very lightweight scope setup and the rifle shoots in the .1's and .2's. You don't need a heavy rail to be accurate, although lots of folks here think you do.
I am also running a Terminator T3, it is a very efficient brake.
Personally I like having at least a little mounting options like the hunter, the UL you have not wiggle room in mounting and I don't think that weight is going to even be noticed if your using a steel action anyway.
__________________
"Pain is weakness leaving your body"
i haven't had a problem with any of my tally rings with scope options or adjustment so I'm thinking that will be ok. Another concern is do you thing there would be any flex without the one piece rail? It shouldn't i wouldn't think since its all integrated into the receiver.
Timber 338, can i ask what your components were on your 338? Thats the weight I'm trying to shoot for.
Borden Timberline Magnum action w/ Wyatt box
#4 contour 27" Hart barrel plus the T3
McMillan Game Scout w/ edge fill 14.125" LOP
Hawkins precision 25 MOA lightweight rings
Right now running the Vortex Razor AMG with the new style Vortex bubble level. Sacrificed a bit of extra weight for this scope but I think it's worth it. Totally set up w/ scope I'm right at 9.75 lbs.
Bigngreen is right with limiting your scope mounting options... I was running the VX6 and it has a short main tube and I really needed more reward travel with that scope but could not get it. The AMG is a longer scope so not a problem. I'm glad he brought this up because I had forgotten it and it is a very good piece of advice to consider. Figure out your scope up front and see if it will be an issue.