Re: defiance actions Borden Timberline Magnum action w/ Wyatt box

#4 contour 27" Hart barrel plus the T3

McMillan Game Scout w/ edge fill 14.125" LOP

Hawkins precision 25 MOA lightweight rings



Right now running the Vortex Razor AMG with the new style Vortex bubble level. Sacrificed a bit of extra weight for this scope but I think it's worth it. Totally set up w/ scope I'm right at 9.75 lbs.



Bigngreen is right with limiting your scope mounting options... I was running the VX6 and it has a short main tube and I really needed more reward travel with that scope but could not get it. The AMG is a longer scope so not a problem. I'm glad he brought this up because I had forgotten it and it is a very good piece of advice to consider. Figure out your scope up front and see if it will be an issue.