     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page defiance actions
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

defiance actions
Page 1 of 3 1 23
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-22-2016, 08:12 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2011
Posts: 230
defiance actions
on my new 338 build im planning on using a defiance ul action. im also planning on using a terminator t3 brake on this rifle. My question is with building a 338 do you think I need to go with the deviant hunter that has the full rail on it or do you think I would be fine with the deviant ul which has a small rail in front and a small one in back but not one piece. Both of these actions the rail is all integrated into the receiver.

Defiance Actions | Defiance Machine
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 08:22 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2011
    Location: Colorado
    Posts: 1,439
    Re: defiance actions
    If it were me I would keep it as light as possible and go with the UL.

    My 338 RUM weighs 7.5 lbs bare and is more accurate than I can shoot. I was using Talley rings for the past couple of years with no problem and recently switched to Hawkins precision lightweight rings to get 25 MOA of cant. The point is I run a very lightweight scope setup and the rifle shoots in the .1's and .2's. You don't need a heavy rail to be accurate, although lots of folks here think you do.

    I am also running a Terminator T3, it is a very efficient brake.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 08:32 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2008
    Location: SW Montana
    Posts: 5,550
    Re: defiance actions
    Personally I like having at least a little mounting options like the hunter, the UL you have not wiggle room in mounting and I don't think that weight is going to even be noticed if your using a steel action anyway.
    __________________
    "Pain is weakness leaving your body"
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 08:50 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2011
    Posts: 230
    Re: defiance actions
    I was planning on using the t3 also. Very effective brake from what I have gathered.
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 09:21 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2011
    Posts: 230
    Re: defiance actions
    i haven't had a problem with any of my tally rings with scope options or adjustment so I'm thinking that will be ok. Another concern is do you thing there would be any flex without the one piece rail? It shouldn't i wouldn't think since its all integrated into the receiver.

    Timber 338, can i ask what your components were on your 338? Thats the weight I'm trying to shoot for.
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 09:31 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2011
    Location: Colorado
    Posts: 1,439
    Re: defiance actions
    Borden Timberline Magnum action w/ Wyatt box
    #4 contour 27" Hart barrel plus the T3
    McMillan Game Scout w/ edge fill 14.125" LOP
    Hawkins precision 25 MOA lightweight rings

    Right now running the Vortex Razor AMG with the new style Vortex bubble level. Sacrificed a bit of extra weight for this scope but I think it's worth it. Totally set up w/ scope I'm right at 9.75 lbs.

    Bigngreen is right with limiting your scope mounting options... I was running the VX6 and it has a short main tube and I really needed more reward travel with that scope but could not get it. The AMG is a longer scope so not a problem. I'm glad he brought this up because I had forgotten it and it is a very good piece of advice to consider. Figure out your scope up front and see if it will be an issue.
    Reply With Quote
      #7  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 09:53 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2011
    Posts: 230
    Re: defiance actions
    thanks for the info again guys.
    I will be running a 5.5-25x50 nightforce so do you think that will be fine?

    timber 338 do you remember what your #4 barrel weight? i think they are pretty close to the proof carbon barrels.

    Another thing on my build I'm trying to decide between the mcmillian htg, game scout and the manner EH-1.

    components will be a proof carbon barrel
    defiance action
    stock one of the above
    trigger tech
    terminator t3 brake or nathan dagley's extreme brake he makes
    hinged floor plate
    Reply With Quote
    Reply
    Page 1 of 3 1 23

    Bookmarks

    « Where to have rifle built? | Donor action or custom »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:42 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC