Custom made generatİon rİfle ok sory about the title. lm gona get a Custom rifle made out of very nice turkish walnut. it wont be a rifle that l will hunt with all the time. it gona be one of them guns that you hand down the line of the family for generations. you know the types of things with the family sirname engraved on the barrel in gold writeing and so what.

now l want it to have long barel life so magnums are out of the question. l also dont want to brake my great grand childrens shoulders so no ELİPHANT GUNS..!!! what would be a good caliber for a rifle like this that is perfect for İBEX, Wild boar, RED STAG ? l was thinking of the 30-06 as it has stood the test of time and it looks like it will keep going. the other classic round is the 8mm mauser but that lacks the power to reach out to distances. l love the 270 but that can be a bit week for huge wild boar if shot placement isnt 100%

so what caliber would you guys choose if you were building something like this.



just for the sake of starting a good old fashioned chat with good old fashioned rounds involved. non of these new generation wildcats and fancy fashionable things That wont stand the test of time, that would be hard for grandchildren to find the ammo 70 years from now LOL



ps: the gun will be a bolt action but cant rule out a nice lever action specialy when thay can be build with mags now adays to shoot rounds like 30-06 and stuff