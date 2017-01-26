|
Re: Custom made generatİon rİfle
I don't know anything about wild boar, but if you want it to be something the great great Grandkids will enjoy shooting the .270 would be an excellent choice. It's low recoil and flat shooting characteristics make it just about perfect.
I use mine for everything from prairie dogs to elk and enjoy every squeeze of the trigger.
"Instead of digging through old wounds with a sharp stick to find out why you suck - find out how excellent people do excellent things and copy their excellence. There are many skilled people willing to share their knowledge. Just shut up and listen."
Les Voth, LRH Online Magazine Dec 2016