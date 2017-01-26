     close
Custom made generatİon rİfle
01-26-2017
Custom made generatİon rİfle
ok sory about the title. lm gona get a Custom rifle made out of very nice turkish walnut. it wont be a rifle that l will hunt with all the time. it gona be one of them guns that you hand down the line of the family for generations. you know the types of things with the family sirname engraved on the barrel in gold writeing and so what.
now l want it to have long barel life so magnums are out of the question. l also dont want to brake my great grand childrens shoulders so no ELİPHANT GUNS..!!! what would be a good caliber for a rifle like this that is perfect for İBEX, Wild boar, RED STAG ? l was thinking of the 30-06 as it has stood the test of time and it looks like it will keep going. the other classic round is the 8mm mauser but that lacks the power to reach out to distances. l love the 270 but that can be a bit week for huge wild boar if shot placement isnt 100%
so what caliber would you guys choose if you were building something like this.

just for the sake of starting a good old fashioned chat with good old fashioned rounds involved. non of these new generation wildcats and fancy fashionable things That wont stand the test of time, that would be hard for grandchildren to find the ammo 70 years from now LOL

ps: the gun will be a bolt action but cant rule out a nice lever action specialy when thay can be build with mags now adays to shoot rounds like 30-06 and stuff
    01-26-2017
    Re: Custom made generatİon rİfle
    Custom made generatİon rİfle-hagn-hend-cased-sm.jpg
    there are some beautiful break open rifles out there to so wont keep them out of my decision either. something like this one wouldnt be too bad but with a better scope ofcourse
    01-26-2017
    Re: Custom made generatİon rİfle
    7MM Mauser, 6.6X55 Swedish Mauser? Gotta admit I'm prejudiced towards the 6.5X55....
    01-26-2017
    Re: Custom made generatİon rİfle
    Also, i believe European ammunition companies load the 8mm Mauser quite a bit hotter than US companies.....
    01-26-2017
    Re: Custom made generatİon rİfle
    I would suggest the the 270 with a fast twist barrel. It can handle the newer high B C bullets that would be more than adequate for anything you mentioned. Can also get milder loads if desired. It is an old standby that has proven itself to be reliable. Ammo is
    available about everywhere.
    01-26-2017
    Re: Custom made generatİon rİfle
    With where you are I'd look hard at the 6.5x55 and 6.5x62, 7x62S, and 8mm Mauser along with the 7.92 German Mauser and .303 British.

    The 6.5's are more than adequate flat shooters with relatively low recoil that are more than adequate for everything on your list.

    The 7x57 and 7x62S both offer a great medium to short range flat shooter capable of reaching well out there beyond 600yds if necessary.

    The latter two offerings give you considerably more energy with 180gr + bullets.

    If I were in your shoes I'd probably go with one of the 6.5's or 7's.
    01-26-2017
    Re: Custom made generatİon rİfle
    I don't know anything about wild boar, but if you want it to be something the great great Grandkids will enjoy shooting the .270 would be an excellent choice. It's low recoil and flat shooting characteristics make it just about perfect.
    I use mine for everything from prairie dogs to elk and enjoy every squeeze of the trigger.
