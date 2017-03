Custom Howa 1500 Good and Safe Buy? Foreword: I am almost extensively an archery hunter but hunt with a rifle when I draw hard to acquire deer and elk permits. I have limited knowledge about firearms...



Have a buddy in the pawn industry and he recently acquired a 300 WSM howa 1500 with a muzzle brake and a bell and carlson sock ($270 new) with a timney trigger ($110 new) and I can grab it for $350. Gun does look like it has been shot a fair amount but not abused.



I would get rid of my 300 win mag browning a bolt 3 for this gun and the only thing stopping me now is the trigger... I know timney is a quality trigger but the timney allows the gun to fire with such little trigger pressure it concerns me about accidentally fire while hunting (slam fire or dropped gun fire). I threw the bolt forward as hard as I could multiple times and no slam fire and hit the gun on the ground on its but pad fair firmly and still not slam fire but knowing so little about triggers it concerns me still.



We messed with the take up and trigger weight for about 2 minutes and it added a little to the mount of pressure it takes to fire the gun but it still concerns me because I do not know who installed it and if it was installed correctly.



I have shot the gun 5 times at a local range and there were no issues that I could see







What are your guys thoughts?