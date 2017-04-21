|
Curtis Custom Shooting NALRA Match
Chase and I will be competing in the NALRA long range match on 6 May in Bandera TX. We will be accompanied by my good friend, and 10 time NRA High Power Champion, Carl Bernosky. Carl built a rifle on our AXIOM action to compete in this match before heading out to shoot the Bianchi Cup with it later in the month.
Carl will be shooting a 6.5 Creedmor, Chase and I will be shooting the 6x47 Lapua, all built on the AXIOM.
If you are shooting this match, please find us and introduce yourself.