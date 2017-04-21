Curtis Custom Shooting NALRA Match Chase and I will be competing in the NALRA long range match on 6 May in Bandera TX. We will be accompanied by my good friend, and 10 time NRA High Power Champion, Carl Bernosky. Carl built a rifle on our AXIOM action to compete in this match before heading out to shoot the Bianchi Cup with it later in the month.



Carl will be shooting a 6.5 Creedmor, Chase and I will be shooting the 6x47 Lapua, all built on the AXIOM.



If you are shooting this match, please find us and introduce yourself.



"Character is who you are when nobody is watching"

http://www.russoriflestocks.com/

https://www.curtiscustom.com/ __________________