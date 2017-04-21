Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Curtis Custom Shooting NALRA Match
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Curtis Custom Shooting NALRA Match
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-21-2017, 10:18 AM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Posts: 2,751
Curtis Custom Shooting NALRA Match
Chase and I will be competing in the NALRA long range match on 6 May in Bandera TX. We will be accompanied by my good friend, and 10 time NRA High Power Champion, Carl Bernosky. Carl built a rifle on our AXIOM action to compete in this match before heading out to shoot the Bianchi Cup with it later in the month.

Carl will be shooting a 6.5 Creedmor, Chase and I will be shooting the 6x47 Lapua, all built on the AXIOM.

If you are shooting this match, please find us and introduce yourself.
__________________

"Character is who you are when nobody is watching"
http://www.russoriflestocks.com/
https://www.curtiscustom.com/
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Barrel and action question | Knockdown power myths »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:38 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC