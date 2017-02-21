Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page CURTIS AXIOM action!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

CURTIS AXIOM action!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-21-2017, 06:26 PM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Alvarado TX
Posts: 429
CURTIS AXIOM action!
Well as many of you know it's been a long road for Joel and I... but there is a bright light at the end of the shortening tunnel!

Took this test build out today mainly to run for function, but always helps to shoot for group.

Our friends over at Alamo Precision chambered up a test barrel for us... good guys!

The many many hours Joel and I have put into this as well as the help of Greg Tannel on our fire control system is all coming together! Proofs in the paper

6.5x47
140 Berger @ 2770fps
20" barrel






AXIOM actions should be shipping towards end of next month.
__________________

http://www.curtiscustom.com
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-21-2017, 07:03 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 114
Re: CURTIS AXIOM action!
will you be taking pre orders. will the long and short actions be coming out the same time
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-21-2017, 07:12 PM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Alvarado TX
Posts: 429
Re: CURTIS AXIOM action!
We will ne taking pre orders. If you would like to be on the 'hotlist' please send an email to chase@curtiscustom.com with "hot list' In the beefy with you contact info and I'll add you to it.

Long actions will be about a month after short
__________________

http://www.curtiscustom.com
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 02-21-2017, 07:27 PM
PUBLISHER
  
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 6,472
Re: CURTIS AXIOM action!
Congrats!
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 02-21-2017, 07:33 PM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Alvarado TX
Posts: 429
Re: CURTIS AXIOM action!
Thank you Len!!!
__________________

http://www.curtiscustom.com
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 02-21-2017, 07:46 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 114
Re: CURTIS AXIOM action!
just emailed info. will be looking for any updates
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Cold Bore Accuracy course in Montana - Spring 2017 | 30 caliber mag build (leaning 30 Nosler) and questions »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:24 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC