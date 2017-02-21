CURTIS AXIOM action!



Took this test build out today mainly to run for function, but always helps to shoot for group.



Our friends over at Alamo Precision chambered up a test barrel for us... good guys!



The many many hours Joel and I have put into this as well as the help of Greg Tannel on our fire control system is all coming together! Proofs in the paper



6.5x47

140 Berger @ 2770fps

20" barrel













AXIOM actions should be shipping towards end of next month. Well as many of you know it's been a long road for Joel and I... but there is a bright light at the end of the shortening tunnel!Took this test build out today mainly to run for function, but always helps to shoot for group.Our friends over at Alamo Precision chambered up a test barrel for us... good guys!The many many hours Joel and I have put into this as well as the help of Greg Tannel on our fire control system is all coming together! Proofs in the paper6.5x47140 Berger @ 2770fps20" barrelAXIOM actions should be shipping towards end of next month.



http://www.curtiscustom.com __________________