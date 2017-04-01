     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page CTK precisions vise problems
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

CTK precisions vise problems
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-04-2017, 12:59 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Posts: 98
CTK precisions vise problems
Anyone else have one and not like it?
Don't know if it's me or if it's the vise...
But trying to mount the scope... Scope is level to the action in the vise... But when you take it out and rest the gun somewhere else it's crooked as hell... Suggestions appreciated
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-04-2017, 02:47 AM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2008
    Location: Alabama
    Posts: 9,408
    Re: CTK precisions vise problems
    I have had a CTK P3 Precision vise for years and as long as I do my part with the levels and boresighter I have no issues. I don't shoot with it, I just use it for gun work. I don't rely on the vise for my level, I rely on my levels and level the gun manually in the vise, then level the scope level to the gun level. I use a 2 level setup.
    __________________
    "I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

    "Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

    Quote:
    Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
    The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Lightweight Rifle Build - Carbon and Titanium | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:36 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC