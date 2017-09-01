     close
CSA 5th. Annual Balloon Shoot
01-09-2017, 05:38 PM
CSA 5th. Annual Balloon Shoot
Columbus Sportsmans Association 5th. Annual Balloon Shoot
July 21st., 22nd., and 23rd
.
Friday July 21st. 22 Limited Class, 8:00 am. Registration, 8  11 practice, 11:30 Shooting
Saturday July 22nd. Custom Classes, 8:00 am. Registration, 8  11 practice, 11:30 Shooting
Sunday July 232rd. Factory Class, 8:00 am. Registration, 8  11 practice, 11:30 Shooting

Payouts daily for completed matches. Lunch is available at range.
Factory Class: Factory stock, barrel, action and trigger. Blueprinting, timing and truing of actions permitted. Re-crowning of barrels permitted. Bedding of actions permitted. No other modifications permitted. No custom shop or specialty rifles (i.e. Cooper, Dakota, Bear, etc.)

22 Limited: Limited to calibers 22 or less, no other restrictions.

Custom Class: Restricted to 30 caliber or less, no other restrictions.

Shooting: Contestant, scorers, and spotters permitted on the firing line during relays. Top 10 scores go to the shoot off using the same balloons. Contestant and scorers only permitted on the firing line during shoot offs. 20 Minute relays. Ties broken by 5 shots for score at 600 yards. Entries limited to twice per class. $25.00 per entry. 50% of net income payout paid 5 places, 25%, 10%, 5%, 5%, and 5%.
Balloons: 4@350, 5@440, and 5@540: 14 balloons 17 rounds of ammo. 4 minimum balloon size. Balloons held in netting.
