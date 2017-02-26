Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Cow success
Cow success
Took this cow yesterday. Easy shot at 185 yards. Used a 280 Ack with 168 grain Barns LRX.

Bullet cleanly passed threw and she dropped about 20 yards from where she was shot.
Re: Cow success
Nice job. Looks warm there. Things here look much more white.

Steve
Re: Cow success
Tasty..
