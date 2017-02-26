Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Cow success
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Cow success
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-26-2017, 12:14 PM
PGJPJ
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2015
Location: Oregon
Posts: 228
Cow success
Took this cow yesterday. Easy shot at 185 yards. Used a 280 Ack with 168 grain Barns LRX.
Bullet cleanly passed threw and she dropped about 20 yards from where she was shot.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
__________________
"Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet" Gen.James Mattis USMC
#
2
02-26-2017, 12:41 PM
RockyMtnMT
Official LRH Sponsor
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: Montana
Posts: 2,732
Re: Cow success
Nice job. Looks warm there. Things here look much more white.
Steve
__________________
Hammer Bullets
Advanced Technology
Simply Better
www.hammerbullets.com
To hunt... or not to hunt...? What a stupid question.
#
3
02-26-2017, 01:03 PM
Santiam338
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Oregon
Posts: 65
Re: Cow success
Tasty..
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Peregrine Bullets-They've Arrived
|
Load Development Ruger Precision Rifle .243
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:06 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC