Cow success

Took this cow yesterday. Easy shot at 185 yards. Used a 280 Ack with 168 grain Barns LRX.



Bullet cleanly passed threw and she dropped about 20 yards from where she was shot.

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger

__________________

"Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet" Gen.James Mattis USMC