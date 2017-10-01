Re: Cold Bore Zeroing I do similar to Rick. After zeroing with a 3 shot group I come back and fire ONE shot dirty cold bore whenever I get back to the range (I go a lot). All my hunting rigs are zeroed at 200 yards so that is the distance I check zero and I always use a chrono. I check the velocity consistency and I check the distance the bullet lands away from dead perfect. I use a new target each time and keep all targets. I repeat this periodically throughout the year. If the rifle keeps all shots within 1.5" from dead perfect, it is good to use. Recently (just before hunting season) I had my current favorite deer rifle throw one 3" inches low and right. I fired two more and had a 1 inch 3-shot group that was low right. I rezeroed and it was back to good. Might have been the change to the rainy season that caused the POI shift but it was still shooting dead nuts after the season. I'll keep throwing a cold bore shot downrange every now and then and if it shifts back to where it was when Summer arrives I'll know it is somewhat weather sensitive.