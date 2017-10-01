|
Re: Cold Bore Zeroing
How much POI shifts are you seeing between shot number 1 and shot number 3? Usually there shouldn't be much. And if you're using a scope that has matching reticle and turrets, you should be able to zero your scope in under 3 shots for sure.
I haven't done as much testing as I'm sure many on this forum have. But in my experience, I have more POI shifts because of a clean barrel rather than a cold barrel. I never go hunting with a clean barrel.
