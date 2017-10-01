     close
Cold Bore Zeroing
Unread 01-10-2017, 04:48 PM
Cold Bore Zeroing
l have allways zeroed my rifle when the bore was hot ( shoot adjust shoot again )
l only use my rifle for hunting so only shots l take are cold bore shots. l havent seemed to have trouble hitting game with the cold bore shot, yes l miss a shot here and there but never crossed my mind it could be the cold bore thing. how do you guys go about zeroing your rifles for that cold shots in the field.? will be sighting in my rifle again for some 175 grain federal power-shoks this week so any advice will be usefull and interesting.
    Unread 01-10-2017, 05:20 PM
    Re: Cold Bore Zeroing
    Zero by shooting three shot group. Once Zeroed, put it away until next time to the range. Next time to the range fire ONE shot at the target and then take target down until next time to the range. Subsequent trip fire another single shoot and remove target again. Repeat this sequence until you are fairly confident with the POI with a cold bore.

    Just my way of doing it.
    Unread 01-10-2017, 05:38 PM
    Re: Cold Bore Zeroing
    next day ? cant it be done in a day at the mountains while haveing ibex on the BBQ ? take a shot every 20 minutes, wait for the barrel to cool down while eating ibex and shoot again.... ?
    Unread 01-10-2017, 05:48 PM
    Re: Cold Bore Zeroing
    How much POI shifts are you seeing between shot number 1 and shot number 3? Usually there shouldn't be much. And if you're using a scope that has matching reticle and turrets, you should be able to zero your scope in under 3 shots for sure.

    I haven't done as much testing as I'm sure many on this forum have. But in my experience, I have more POI shifts because of a clean barrel rather than a cold barrel. I never go hunting with a clean barrel.
    Unread 01-10-2017, 06:10 PM
    Re: Cold Bore Zeroing
    I do similar to Rick. After zeroing with a 3 shot group I come back and fire ONE shot dirty cold bore whenever I get back to the range (I go a lot). All my hunting rigs are zeroed at 200 yards so that is the distance I check zero and I always use a chrono. I check the velocity consistency and I check the distance the bullet lands away from dead perfect. I use a new target each time and keep all targets. I repeat this periodically throughout the year. If the rifle keeps all shots within 1.5" from dead perfect, it is good to use. Recently (just before hunting season) I had my current favorite deer rifle throw one 3" inches low and right. I fired two more and had a 1 inch 3-shot group that was low right. I rezeroed and it was back to good. Might have been the change to the rainy season that caused the POI shift but it was still shooting dead nuts after the season. I'll keep throwing a cold bore shot downrange every now and then and if it shifts back to where it was when Summer arrives I'll know it is somewhat weather sensitive.
