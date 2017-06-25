Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Carbon fiber weight savings
06-25-2017, 04:03 PM
Carbon fiber weight savings
I am looking into a carbon fiber barrel. I'm wondering how much weight savings people have had by switching to a Caron fiber wrapped barrel. I have a Rem 700 LR in 300wm that I am trying to reduce weight by changing the barrel.

Doesn't seem like a lot of info online. I see a lot of opinions about accuracy, barrel life, heat dissipation. Plenty of info and opinions on that. However what I was hoping for would be a list from people on just how much weight savings they have gotten out of them.

So if you have experience with carbon barrels please post below.
06-25-2017, 07:44 PM
Re: Carbon fiber weight savings
A couple years ago I did a couple wildcats. A larger one and a medium one. The large one was a 6.5RUMLN. A 7RUM necked to 6.5 with the shoulder pushed back about .100" to make a longer neck. It had a 26" Christensen carbon wrap barrel. The other was 6.5SLR. It holds about two grains more than a .264 Win Mag. It used a stainless Pac-Nor barrel that finished at 27" (.550" at the muzzle) with deep flutes that took seven ounces off. I think both barrels weighed 40 oz.
06-25-2017, 08:15 PM
Re: Carbon fiber weight savings
Originally Posted by Rich Coyle View Post
A couple years ago I did a couple wildcats. A larger one and a medium one. The large one was a 6.5RUMLN. A 7RUM necked to 6.5 with the shoulder pushed back about .100" to make a longer neck. It had a 26" Christensen carbon wrap barrel. The other was 6.5SLR. It holds about two grains more than a .264 Win Mag. It used a stainless Pac-Nor barrel that finished at 27" (.550" at the muzzle) with deep flutes that took seven ounces off. I think both barrels weighed 40 oz.
How much weight do you think it saved you doing carbon fiber over a standard barrel?
06-25-2017, 10:36 PM
Re: Carbon fiber weight savings
I am in the process of rebarreling and rechambering a rifle of mine.

It used to be a .25-06AI with a 28" #4 Shilen .257" barrel. The barrel blank, when it eass new and uncut weighed 4lbs 5oz. Finished weight at 4lbs even.

The new barrel going on is a Proof Research Sendero Light in .284" that will finish at 26". Weight as it arrived new and uncut is 3lbs 2oz. This is totally raw, without tenon, cutting off the barrel end, and clambering. I think finished weight should come in around 2lbs 10oz or so.



I know length is reduced by 2", and bore increased from .257" to .284", but I don't think those are enough to make a 1lb 3oz difference in weight, and the gain in stiffness is an added bonus.

Even without cutting length, venom and clambering, the Proof is already 14oz lighter than the finished Shilen #4. Not that much difference in larger bore size.

06-26-2017, 12:08 AM
Re: Carbon fiber weight savings
So I should anticipate at least 1lb or more.
