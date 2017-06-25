Re: Carbon fiber weight savings



It used to be a .25-06AI with a 28" #4 Shilen .257" barrel. The barrel blank, when it eass new and uncut weighed 4lbs 5oz. Finished weight at 4lbs even.



The new barrel going on is a Proof Research Sendero Light in .284" that will finish at 26". Weight as it arrived new and uncut is 3lbs 2oz. This is totally raw, without tenon, cutting off the barrel end, and clambering. I think finished weight should come in around 2lbs 10oz or so.







I know length is reduced by 2", and bore increased from .257" to .284", but I don't think those are enough to make a 1lb 3oz difference in weight, and the gain in stiffness is an added bonus.



Even without cutting length, venom and clambering, the Proof is already 14oz lighter than the finished Shilen #4. Not that much difference in larger bore size.



