Re: Caliber choice for Mule deer/Elk???? I bought one in 2002 (but was never able to go elk, moose, or caribou hunting), and my choice still stands (if I ever get to go)... 7mm STW with Berger 180 Hybrids or the new Berger 195 Elite Hunters.



Other good options would be the .28 Nosler, .300 Ackley or .30 Nosler with Berger 215 Hybrids.



Most people will tell you to buy a .30 or .338 or bigger... But that's subject to personal preference.

"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger



"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith



Quote: WildRose Originally Posted by The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja. __________________"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith