Reply

Caliber choice for Mule deer/Elk????
04-04-2017, 03:37 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 14
Caliber choice for Mule deer/Elk????
If you were to pick a caliber to build a rifle around for a mule deer/elk rifle what would you pick and why? Would be used with shooting ranges being from 100-700+ yards.
04-04-2017, 04:53 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,800
Re: Caliber choice for Mule deer/Elk????
I bought one in 2002 (but was never able to go elk, moose, or caribou hunting), and my choice still stands (if I ever get to go)... 7mm STW with Berger 180 Hybrids or the new Berger 195 Elite Hunters.

Other good options would be the .28 Nosler, .300 Ackley or .30 Nosler with Berger 215 Hybrids.

Most people will tell you to buy a .30 or .338 or bigger... But that's subject to personal preference.
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

04-04-2017, 05:04 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Townsend, Montana.
Posts: 8,616
Re: Caliber choice for Mule deer/Elk????
Go with a 30 cal or bigger for elk. Not that the smaller calibers wont kill them, but the 30 does if faster and cleaner when larger bullets are used. (200 gr up)

This in my personal preference after being there for the taking of 113 elk in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, and field dressing most of them myself. I like them dead not walking around waiting for a follow up shot.

Jeff
04-04-2017, 05:20 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: So Cal
Posts: 350
Re: Caliber choice for Mule deer/Elk????
7mm Short Action Ultra Magnum is my preference, but as indicated above (and probably lots below)....lots of great options. Not a big fan of .30 caliber rifles on Deer. With 7SAUM, I will shoot 160 gr pills at Deer and 180 gr pills at Elk, which is plenty. The 7SAUM is a laser out to 700+ yards.
04-04-2017, 05:23 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 948
Re: Caliber choice for Mule deer/Elk????
I am one of those that will tell you 30 cal or larger. However, I did take an elk at 650 plus yards with a 7LRM...bang drop.
04-04-2017, 05:40 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,549
Re: Caliber choice for Mule deer/Elk????
Another vote for .30 cal or larger, esp. when elk is in the mix!
I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



04-04-2017, 05:51 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,763
Re: Caliber choice for Mule deer/Elk????
^^yup, .30 drops them. It's a given shot placement is paramount and there are lots of elk taken with smaller calibers. Mule deer can get quite large and are pretty tough. My second choice would be a 7mm like Mud's STW or a Rem Mag.
