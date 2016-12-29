Calculating Ballistic Trajectory So I have a few data points from my rifle and I'm trying to get them to match up with a velocity and BC to make a best fit trajectory to enter into my G7 rangefinder. I'm having trouble doing it manually on the G7 calculator. Is there a program that is sophisticated enough to change the velocity and BC at the same time to develop a best fit trajectory for multiple field points? Here are my points.



Point 1: 25.53 hg, 560 yards, actual field correction 8.75 MOA, equivalent velocity calculated using G7 3008



Point 2: 24.75 hg, 405 yards, actual field correction 4.25 MOA, equivalent velocity calculated using G7 3217



Rifle Data: Sight Height = 1.8", velocity 2880, BC .691, 100 yard zero



Clearly the velocities aren't close enough to average, so I'm thinking it's a combination of velocity and BC adjustments that need to be made to develop the trajectory accurately? Any help is appreciated.



Thanks!