Calculating Ballistic Trajectory
Unread 12-29-2016, 11:19 PM
Calculating Ballistic Trajectory
So I have a few data points from my rifle and I'm trying to get them to match up with a velocity and BC to make a best fit trajectory to enter into my G7 rangefinder. I'm having trouble doing it manually on the G7 calculator. Is there a program that is sophisticated enough to change the velocity and BC at the same time to develop a best fit trajectory for multiple field points? Here are my points.

Point 1: 25.53 hg, 560 yards, actual field correction 8.75 MOA, equivalent velocity calculated using G7 3008

Point 2: 24.75 hg, 405 yards, actual field correction 4.25 MOA, equivalent velocity calculated using G7 3217

Rifle Data: Sight Height = 1.8", velocity 2880, BC .691, 100 yard zero

Clearly the velocities aren't close enough to average, so I'm thinking it's a combination of velocity and BC adjustments that need to be made to develop the trajectory accurately? Any help is appreciated.

Thanks!
    Unread 12-30-2016, 12:27 AM
    Re: Calculating Ballistic Trajectory
    Is the velocity you are giving us supposed to be MV or velocity at each of those ranges?

    What bullet are you using? Are you chronographing your loads or just trying to rely on the range finder to calculate it for you?

    Are you using the G1 or G7 BC?
