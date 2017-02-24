Cabelas Krotos spotter well I've never reviewed a product on here before but I just received a new tool and thought some of you may be interested in how I perceive it. if I missed anything feel free to let me know and ill try to post as much info as I can.

when I first set out to purchase a spotter I was convinced I would ultimately opt for the razor. there are endless review on the net and they seem to be battle proven. Also with the new model coming out the possibility of getting a scope at a reduced price was a real attraction as well. So off to Cabelas I went to actually look for myself, was this the scope for me. I was looking for a 60-65mm scope so the leupold 12-40 HD and the vortex razor 65mm were the two i chose to compare. Both these scopes were at the upper end of my budget.

Side by side these scopes were great. I liked the size of the leupold, but the clarity of the vortex was just more apparent to my eyes. But i really liked the size of the leupold. This was a lot of money to spend so I was torn, and the clerk behind the counter was starting to get annoyed. I saw the krotos and started asking questions about it, but surprisingly the man behind the counter knew very little about it. So I asked to take all three outside and compare them side by side.

WOW!!! the krotos is amazingly clear. that was my first thought. With the price being half of the leupold and vortex, now I was really confused.

to look at the Krotos it has a real sleek look to it, very crisp adjustments using the helical focus ring. it looks a lot like the new razors. It weights a few ounces less than the razor and still several ounces more than the leupold. Did i mention the clarity is phenomenal. Two months after i bought it i still don't know who actually makes the scope but it is very clear, and half the price of both the razor and the leupold.

The scope comes with a neoprene scope cover for protection, lens cloth and instruction manual in several languages.

Ive been doing a lot of glassing since I got the scope home and i continue to be impressed. I've spotted deer at well over 1000yrds and have had no issue spotting bucks from does. I've spotted bald eagles at crazy distances as well. I'm able to zoom in and out very quickly and the helical focus ring makes fast and crisp adjustments. The eye relief seems great to. the phone scope adapter I got is for a vortex razor and it seems to be made for my scope.

I know there aint a lot of info out there about this scope and im sure I'm not the best for reviewing this product seeing my lack of experience with spotter in general but for $700 I strongly feel this is a great scope.

I started out with the intention of spending $1100-1200 and wound up spending enough less that i was able to buy a new tripod, and keep money in the bank and still feel I got the best bang for my buck. Now i aint saying anything about Cabelas or there customer service because my review of those 2 wouldn't be as glowing but this scope with there name on it is worth some extra attention.

I hope my 02cents help some of you out there whom are looking at a purchase like i was, and if i missed anything in this review let me know, I'll clear it up right away.

Good luck