Re: Burris mtac 4.5-14x42 From what I've read they are solid scopes. I'm guessing the Duplex reticles aren't selling as well, which is why they're going on sale (discount starts on the 18th I believe). They had the 3.5-10 scopes on a similar discount recently. For the price it would be hard to go wrong...if you are happy with the reticle. Sending you a PM on how to save another $28 on this scope.