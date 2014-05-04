Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Burris mtac 4.5-14x42
Unread 05-16-2017, 09:00 PM
Burris mtac 4.5-14x42
Does anyone have any experience with this scope? Im trying to figure out if it has good tracking? It appears to have capped turrets but am wondering how it tracks for long range? Cabelas has them on a huge discount right now. Any ino would be greatly appreciated
Unread 05-16-2017, 11:20 PM
Re: Burris mtac 4.5-14x42
From what I've read they are solid scopes. I'm guessing the Duplex reticles aren't selling as well, which is why they're going on sale (discount starts on the 18th I believe). They had the 3.5-10 scopes on a similar discount recently. For the price it would be hard to go wrong...if you are happy with the reticle. Sending you a PM on how to save another $28 on this scope.
