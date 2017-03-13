Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


bullet choice
Unread 03-13-2017, 01:03 PM
bullet choice
I use a .300 Wby mag as my long range firearm. Pushing a 200 gr Berger bullet at 3,000 FPS at a 180 gr at 3200, ringing steel is no problem out to 1,000 yards. The calculated ballistics gives the advantage to the lighter bullet for hunting. My question is bullet choice at 1,000 yards for Elk and Caribou. Does anyone have terminal ballistic experience they can share?
Unread 03-13-2017, 01:33 PM
Re: bullet choice
I use a .300 Wby mag as my long range firearm. Pushing a 200 gr Berger bullet at 3,000 FPS at a 180 gr at 3200, ringing steel is no problem out to 1,000 yards. The calculated ballistics gives the advantage to the lighter bullet for hunting. My question is bullet choice at 1,000 yards for Elk and Caribou. Does anyone have terminal ballistic experience they can share?
Welcome to LRH and enjoy!

Both should work just fine but I'd go whichever is more accurate out of the two.

You might also consider the 215/230 Bergers.

Cheers!
Unread 03-13-2017, 02:12 PM
Re: bullet choice
With that much powder behind it I would also go heavier 215 at least. Or 212 eld
Unread 03-13-2017, 02:38 PM
Re: bullet choice
Try some RL33 under a 212, 215, 225 or 230gn pill. You should be able to get 3050+ with the 212,215 and 2950+ with the 225, and 230. The 212 and 215 don't give up much it would depend what you can get to shoot which to use. You have more capacity than a 300WM so if you can get a good high node you should be able to even surpass the numbers I posted. Retumbo would also be favorable if you need temp stability
