Re: bullet choice Quote: sailorjim Originally Posted by I use a .300 Wby mag as my long range firearm. Pushing a 200 gr Berger bullet at 3,000 FPS at a 180 gr at 3200, ringing steel is no problem out to 1,000 yards. The calculated ballistics gives the advantage to the lighter bullet for hunting. My question is bullet choice at 1,000 yards for Elk and Caribou. Does anyone have terminal ballistic experience they can share?



Both should work just fine but I'd go whichever is more accurate out of the two.



You might also consider the 215/230 Bergers.



