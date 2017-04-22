|
Re: Build Questions
Another vote for the .300 WM; it's my go to chambering from antelope to elk size game up to 1K yards. H4831SC and IMR7828SSC are my top two powders for 190grainers and up. CCI250, 215/M, WLRM, and 9 1/2M are the primers I used in order of preference.
Don't be afraid to try with component that you can get. To my surprise, when I was developing load for my .300 WSM, the 9 1/2M was the best.
