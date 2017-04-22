Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



04-22-2017, 09:00 AM
Build Questions
I am not ready to have a rifle built in addition if I were I would have no idea what caliber. I have a sweet shooting .260 mostly custom and a 6.5 CM that is somewhat custom.

My concerns are powder availability. H4350 is really hard to find RL17 is my current alternative. I deer hunt longish bean fields and corn fields 900 yards is the longest shot I would have. I would not consider that shot because I can't get a super stable rest setup. Tripods and box blind hunting is the norm.

No more rambling. I will get to the point. What caliber would be the best for reloading supplies availability powder, bullets, brass, and dies.

What would be your choice ?
04-22-2017, 10:31 AM
Re: Build Questions
That's a tough one. I'm not sure I'd build a rifle due to component availability. You'll never know when that caliber will have supply issues.

I load for my 300 Win Mag and I can't find any more Fed 215 primers (800 on hand)

I'm getting ready to have a 260 Rem built and right now there's plenty of everything except H4350.

300 Win Mag supplies are in stock so are supplies for my Friends 7Mag depending on what you want.

When I had my 300 Built I could not find Winchester WW Super brass and that's what I wanted. It took me over a year to find some but I have all I need for the life of a few barrels.
04-22-2017, 10:46 AM
Re: Build Questions
Another vote for the .300 WM; it's my go to chambering from antelope to elk size game up to 1K yards. H4831SC and IMR7828SSC are my top two powders for 190grainers and up. CCI250, 215/M, WLRM, and 9 1/2M are the primers I used in order of preference.

Don't be afraid to try with component that you can get. To my surprise, when I was developing load for my .300 WSM, the 9 1/2M was the best.
04-22-2017, 01:43 PM
Re: Build Questions
7mm RM is another good option. Handloading components are readily available, as well as factory ammo .
04-22-2017, 01:51 PM
Re: Build Questions
I'd second the 7mm Rem Mag. Great powder options - H4831, Retumbo, H1000 etc. great bullet slection as well!
