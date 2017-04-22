Re: Build Questions That's a tough one. I'm not sure I'd build a rifle due to component availability. You'll never know when that caliber will have supply issues.



I load for my 300 Win Mag and I can't find any more Fed 215 primers (800 on hand)



I'm getting ready to have a 260 Rem built and right now there's plenty of everything except H4350.



300 Win Mag supplies are in stock so are supplies for my Friends 7Mag depending on what you want.



When I had my 300 Built I could not find Winchester WW Super brass and that's what I wanted. It took me over a year to find some but I have all I need for the life of a few barrels.