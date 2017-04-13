Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Budget friendly do it all in LH
Unread 04-13-2017, 09:29 AM
Budget friendly do it all in LH
A friend finally drew a few tags. He wants a gun he can take an elk at 1000yds, I explained to him its unlikely he will but by the same token I don't want to limit is future. So we conceded that the 300wm will do everything and more, tho I think he could easily use a 7RM, 30-06, even 308 or 6.5cm (thinking it might be a little light on elk). I have not gotten an exact budget from him, and his experience level with a rifle is near zero.

He needs LH. At this point we're looking very hard at savages, but keeping tikkas in mind. He will be shooting factory ammo so very likely 180gr will be his main load, not sure how the tikka 1:11 will handle it. He's also not interested in a 10lb+ gun.


I'd like to hear some opinions that may push us in one direction or another.
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
Unread 04-13-2017, 09:47 AM
Re: Budget friendly do it all in LH
Savage 111 long range hunter with the Hornady precision hunter ammo is about as good as it will get on a budget, and remember you will have to spend some money on a scope.
Unread 04-13-2017, 10:52 AM
Re: Budget friendly do it all in LH
Does the LRH come in LH? I'm also afraid it may come in a little overweight. Realistically I don't see this gun being used past 500yds except at the range... being budget and factory ammo I don't foresee a ton of use... I also know my friend. I hope so, but not likely.
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
Unread 04-13-2017, 11:17 AM
Re: Budget friendly do it all in LH
Strongly considering a tikka hunter 1:11, whats the heaviest bullet I could run in this? I don't want a tank of a gun but I also don't want him to develop a flinch.
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
Unread 04-13-2017, 12:11 PM
Re: Budget friendly do it all in LH
My 1st thought on the original post is your friend has watched too many hunting shows. With no gun time and all that leads to. Get him a 30-06 and keep him to 500y and under. 500y is a darn long ways for 99% of hunters out there.

Steve
Unread 04-13-2017, 12:24 PM
Re: Budget friendly do it all in LH
Quote:
Originally Posted by RockyMtnMT View Post
My 1st thought on the original post is your friend has watched too many hunting shows. With no gun time and all that leads to. Get him a 30-06 and keep him to 500y and under. 500y is a darn long ways for 99% of hunters out there.

Steve
I agree and I suggested it, but I also think this will be the first and last gun he buys for a long long time. Like I said I HIGHLY doubt this gun will ever see 1k, and shooting a 300wm at 5-600yds is easier than a 30-06 especially in NM wind. If he knows the gun is able perhaps he will work for it, besides, judging 1k without a rangefinder isn't happening.


I also have 300wm dies.

Strong consideration for the 116 FLCSS, any input welcome.
Shoot it like you stole it from harleybug
Unread 04-13-2017, 01:27 PM
Re: Budget friendly do it all in LH
Quote:
Originally Posted by ohiohunter View Post
I agree and I suggested it, but I also think this will be the first and last gun he buys for a long long time.

Strong consideration for the 116 FLCSS, any input welcome.

There used to be a saying in the motorcycle world- "It's the ride, not the destination." I think this applies here, too. In this case, his destination is to shoot an Elk at 1000 yards.

Being that he has little rifle time under his belt, I would steer him towards something comfortable and relatively inexpensive to shoot for now. As he gets experienced, he can move up.

That is where the fun is. Learning as you go.

I normally try to talk newbies into a .22 LR, then working up since they are cheap to shoot and have no recoil. Unfortunately, if your friend has tags for this year, his window of opportunity is very short.

I think the 116 FLCSS in .270 would be the perfect rifle since he could get a lot of trigger time with a very capable Elk rifle and when he wants to move up he can buy a new barrel in one of the larger calibers and screw it on!
