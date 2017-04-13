Re: Budget friendly do it all in LH Quote: ohiohunter Originally Posted by I agree and I suggested it, but I also think this will be the first and last gun he buys for a long long time.



Strong consideration for the 116 FLCSS, any input welcome.

There used to be a saying in the motorcycle world- "It's the ride, not the destination." I think this applies here, too. In this case, his destination is to shoot an Elk at 1000 yards.



Being that he has little rifle time under his belt, I would steer him towards something comfortable and relatively inexpensive to shoot for now. As he gets experienced, he can move up.



That is where the fun is. Learning as you go.



I normally try to talk newbies into a .22 LR, then working up since they are cheap to shoot and have no recoil. Unfortunately, if your friend has tags for this year, his window of opportunity is very short.



