Long Range Hunting & Shooting

Browning x bolt scope rail
Browning x bolt scope rail
I just today bought an x bolt hell's canyon speed in 6.5 creedmoor. I would like a 20MOA scope rail for it. I know EGW makes one and Talley makes one. Are there any others worth looking at?
Re: Browning x bolt scope rail
You won't be disappointed in the EGW rails. I have them on every rifle I own, including rimfires.

I primarily use the HD (7075 aluminum models), but if they don't offer an HD model for that particular rifle, I use their standard steel rails. No problems from any of them. I also have one on my custom Browning A-Bolt II 7mmRM.
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Re: Browning x bolt scope rail
Mudrunner, thanks. I have a couple of the EGW ALUNINUM rails and I have been happy with them. I think I will try the atalley 20MOA rail in the X Bolt. I have not tried Talley yes I I am curious.
