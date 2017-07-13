Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Bottom metal opinions bdl style
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Bottom metal opinions bdl style
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-13-2017, 12:25 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 40
Bottom metal opinions bdl style
Looking for opinions on the various bdl bottom metal options out there. I'm building a Rem 700 SA clone and trying to decide in the bottom metal. Goimg to rebuild a 700 LA from seekins dbm with aics into bdl style.

Appreciate the help.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Poor quality EBay Steel targets | Stock selection »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:45 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC