Best Ring and anti cant devise For Razor AMG
Unread 05-07-2017, 03:39 PM
Junior Member
  
Best Ring and anti cant devise For Razor AMG
I've purchased a new razor AMG 6-24x50mm scope for my custom 7 saum built on a 700 action. I'm still looking for some good options on rings. I've looked at night force piccatinny 30mm rings. Just wondering if you guys had some advice.also looking for a option in an anti cant devise. I've heard a top bubble is hard to look at while you're taking a shot. Is there a better option? Appreciate the help!
Unread 05-07-2017, 04:35 PM
Silver Member
  
Re: Best Ring and anti cant devise For Razor AMG
Hello,

SPUHR mounts with built in level all the way!!!

Spuhr - SP-3002 Ø30 H38mm 0MIL PIC

THEIS
Unread 05-07-2017, 05:30 PM
Bronze Member
  
Re: Best Ring and anti cant devise For Razor AMG
Vortex matched rings are very good and what I would suggest. The articulating scope level by flatline ops right here in the store is an awesome device.
Unread 05-07-2017, 06:45 PM
Bronze Member
  
Re: Best Ring and anti cant devise For Razor AMG
What do you intend to use the rifle for?

I've tried the sphur mounts mentioned above. Bombproof and a great system, but it puts your scope unnecessarily high imo. And they're kinda heavy if you're saving weight. I still have it on my heavy .308

Maybe the Hawkins hybrid rings? Mount straight to the top of the receiver with built in level. Saves weight and keeps your scope low. Plus you don't need a pic rail.
Long Range Hybrids

Their tactical rings work nicely too if you already have a pic rail. Then again so do most and you can't go wrong with NF or Vortex.

Best.
