Re: Best Ring and anti cant devise For Razor AMG



I've tried the sphur mounts mentioned above. Bombproof and a great system, but it puts your scope unnecessarily high imo. And they're kinda heavy if you're saving weight. I still have it on my heavy .308



Maybe the Hawkins hybrid rings? Mount straight to the top of the receiver with built in level. Saves weight and keeps your scope low. Plus you don't need a pic rail.

Long Range Hybrids



Their tactical rings work nicely too if you already have a pic rail. Then again so do most and you can't go wrong with NF or Vortex.



