Re: Best rifle to progressively build? Long range precision and accuracy are usually thought of as the opposite of quick and dirty. Just sayin.



I once pulled the bolt handle off a savage in the field. Kinda killed my day hunting. After that I won't trust another one, so I can't comment anything savage. Your mileage may vary. I know there are plenty of people here who like them.



As for Remington, I advocate saving your money a little longer and going with a custom job. At the end of the day you can make a Remington have near the same feature set as a custom, but it's going to cost you near the same, and even then it won't have the same reliability or resale value as a custom action.



Figure the cost breakdown about like this. This is taken from a major and reputable gunsmith local to me plus major websites for other prices.

Remington action 400

Trued and printed 200 (which is cheap compared to others I've seen)

Side bolt stop 125

Mini 16 extractor. 125

Badger bolt knob 120 threaded and installed

Enlarge base holes 40

New lug 40

Pic rail base 120-150 for a good one

Sexy bolt fluting 50



Works out to 1200 ish assuming there's no taxes. Plus shipping to get the gun there and back if it's not local.



Or go with a custom action and get all of or equivalent features above plus the name.

surgeon 1295

Defiance 1330

lone peak 1350



In my opinion, a Remington or savage will work fine for average hunting. I know there are plenty of people who shoot them further and they work well enough. But in order to really improve and make yourself a better shooter, you need to isolate variables so if something goes wrong you can figure out where it happened. I like having confidence every time I pull the trigger which is why I've opted for custom options for anything serious and long range.

"Did you pull that third round flyer that ruined a one hole group or was it the gun?" Isn't a fun game to play.



But this is just one mans opinion. Best of luck either way.