Best mobile ballistics program?? I've been long range hunting for years. My normal method is to develop a load, make a drop chart online, then prove my chart at the local range out to 1,000 yards. After that I practice and re-prove many times before hunting season. However, shooting at 35 feet above sea level and across a flat field, isn't the same as in Colorado at 10,00 feet and 36 degrees down hill (my shot from this season). Before each trip, I do make a corrected chart for the approximate elevation I will actually hunt at and my range finder shows me the corrected range for inclination (angle) before the shot. I also have a printed chart for various inclines or declines to verify with my range finder. However, I feel I could do better with more information entered at the time of the shot. Angle, temperature, elevation, barometric pressure, etc.. anything to help gain more accuracy. I'd like to down load a ballistics program onto my phone and enter all the info right before the shot. What is the best one to get? Simple and easy to use is my first priority in choosing this. Also, I probably won't have cell service. Will any of the programs work without cell service?

Just wondering how you guys do it? I try to be prepared for anything but some real world info at time of shot would be great. Thanks