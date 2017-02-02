     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Best Elk Bullet
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Best Elk Bullet
Page 1 of 2 1 2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-02-2017, 09:33 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 18
Best Elk Bullet
What is the best elk bullet for a 30 cal. Has anyone used the ELDX? What weight is the best? Looking for Blood trail bullets. No Berger's. I don't want a bullet the loose 90% of its weight. Thanks
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 02-02-2017, 09:46 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Sep 2015
    Location: Alabama
    Posts: 167
    Re: Best Elk Bullet
    Partition
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 02-02-2017, 09:52 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Apr 2010
    Location: ND
    Posts: 414
    Re: Best Elk Bullet
    Partition, Accubond, Scirocco, SST, and many more work well. I don't know if Berger lose 90% because most of mine exit
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 02-02-2017, 10:13 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2014
    Posts: 18
    Re: Best Elk Bullet
    Wow I have never had a Berger exit. shot 50 plus animals never and none.
    Reply With Quote
      #5  
    Unread 02-02-2017, 10:21 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2014
    Posts: 18
    Re: Best Elk Bullet
    Also Berger told me the bullet is designed to loose 90% of their weight. Did you use hunting or target? I believe the target bullets have a heavy jacket.
    Reply With Quote
      #6  
    Unread 02-02-2017, 11:07 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2013
    Location: Maple Valley, Washington
    Posts: 892
    Re: Best Elk Bullet
    There is no best elk bullet. What bullet you use depends on what you are trying to do with it and how far away you expect to be from the animal. You already said "blood trail bullet" which implies you expect to have to trail the elk. Others might be after DRT. Some people (like me) are sensitive to meat loss because we like to eat elk and having more of it left over is better. Others just want it dead and the more dead the better. I'm willing to let the elk go say 20 yards and then drop over dead as long as meat loss is near zero. The bullet that does that best for me is a 210 grain TTSX in 338 cal traveling 3,200 fps at the muzzle. However BCs are no where near the ELDXs which appear to be a good compromise between 90% weight loss and none as with the Barnes. If you are expecting very long shots the Barnes are not a good choice as they will slow down too much to be effective. So... pick the bullet that does what you want it to do and fits the way you will be using it. For example, a hunting buddy of mine loaded up some Nosler ABLRs for his 13 year old daughter to shoot a whitetail doe at 50 yards. The muzzle velocity was 2,000 fps to keep recoil down and being a very soft bullet it worked great and dropped the doe in her tracks. A lot of bullet boxes have pictures right on the box of what the bullet looks like at various impact velocities. That right there should tell you a lot. Good luck whatever you pick.
    Reply With Quote
      #7  
    Unread 02-03-2017, 06:39 AM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2014
    Posts: 18
    Re: Best Elk Bullet
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by Engineering101 View Post
    There is no best elk bullet. What bullet you use depends on what you are trying to do with it and how far away you expect to be from the animal. You already said "blood trail bullet" which implies you expect to have to trail the elk. Others might be after DRT. Some people (like me) are sensitive to meat loss because we like to eat elk and having more of it left over is better. Others just want it dead and the more dead the better. I'm willing to let the elk go say 20 yards and then drop over dead as long as meat loss is near zero. The bullet that does that best for me is a 210 grain TTSX in 338 cal traveling 3,200 fps at the muzzle. However BCs are no where near the ELDXs which appear to be a good compromise between 90% weight loss and none as with the Barnes. If you are expecting very long shots the Barnes are not a good choice as they will slow down too much to be effective. So... pick the bullet that does what you want it to do and fits the way you will be using it. For example, a hunting buddy of mine loaded up some Nosler ABLRs for his 13 year old daughter to shoot a whitetail doe at 50 yards. The muzzle velocity was 2,000 fps to keep recoil down and being a very soft bullet it worked great and dropped the doe in her tracks. A lot of bullet boxes have pictures right on the box of what the bullet looks like at various impact velocities. That right there should tell you a lot. Good luck whatever you pick.
    You are right I do expect to trail them. I don't like shooting them in the front shoulder. I have been shooting 185 berger but I'm changing. With a bullet design to break apart like that I was always worried it wouldn't make it through. The hard part about out west is you can shoot them from one ridge to another or in the dark timber 30 yards away. I have seen elk hit with 338 that didn't drop. Extremely tough animal. Witch is way I'm looking for what most are using. Thanks
    Reply With Quote
    Reply
    Page 1 of 2 1 2

    Bookmarks

    « What power scope for hunting to 400 yards? | 7mm rem mag 162 eld-x results? »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:02 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC