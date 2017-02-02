Re: Best Elk Bullet There is no best elk bullet. What bullet you use depends on what you are trying to do with it and how far away you expect to be from the animal. You already said "blood trail bullet" which implies you expect to have to trail the elk. Others might be after DRT. Some people (like me) are sensitive to meat loss because we like to eat elk and having more of it left over is better. Others just want it dead and the more dead the better. I'm willing to let the elk go say 20 yards and then drop over dead as long as meat loss is near zero. The bullet that does that best for me is a 210 grain TTSX in 338 cal traveling 3,200 fps at the muzzle. However BCs are no where near the ELDXs which appear to be a good compromise between 90% weight loss and none as with the Barnes. If you are expecting very long shots the Barnes are not a good choice as they will slow down too much to be effective. So... pick the bullet that does what you want it to do and fits the way you will be using it. For example, a hunting buddy of mine loaded up some Nosler ABLRs for his 13 year old daughter to shoot a whitetail doe at 50 yards. The muzzle velocity was 2,000 fps to keep recoil down and being a very soft bullet it worked great and dropped the doe in her tracks. A lot of bullet boxes have pictures right on the box of what the bullet looks like at various impact velocities. That right there should tell you a lot. Good luck whatever you pick.