Re: The best of both worlds??????

I built Fords to go fast when everything fast was a Chevy.

I build Savages instead of Remmy's.

One thing I WILL NOT DO is build a rifle for ONE bullet or even two.

There are 84799893 great 6.5 bullets if the first three you pick don't wanna work.

There are 87709544 great 7mm bullets if the first three you pick don't wanna work.



I was real close to building a 277 of some sort and then a 7mm SAUM barrel came up cheap and stopped me.



I am glad it did.



I have been banging at crap at LR for 30+ yrs and I don't want to deal with some of the issues that can crop up with a OFF caliber like the 25 or 27.



For someone just getting into LRH I would STRONGLY council you to pick something in a more researched and developed caliber. When I have some strange issue crop up it can take a long time and a lot of $$$ to figure out on a REGULAR BORE. Throw in an OFF size AND just starting out and you have a recipe for BALDNESS.



Learn on a good 6.5, 7mm or 30 and wait a bit for the WEIRDO rigs or the 338 and up stuff.



Just MHO but this stuff is hard enough without adding any additional hurdles to it. If you have an issue with a 300 WM, 7mm RM or 260 there are 99000 members on here to help you.



__________________

Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.

Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".