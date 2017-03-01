     close
The best of both worlds??????
01-03-2017, 09:04 PM
I am fairly new to long range shooting and would like any ones advice on the best caliber rifle for mid size game(200lb whitetail), and 600-1000 yard target rifle. I am sure this has been debated for as long as most can remember but I would like some fresh ideas. I have had my mind on .270 Winchester and I know that sounds crazy to some but it seems like Nosler and Berger have created some .277 bullets with a really good BC. My Remington 700 LA is getting sent off for a makeover in about a month. Whidden Gunworks will be doing the build. I need to tell him what to chamber the rifle. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
    01-03-2017, 09:06 PM
    27 Nosler
    If your long action has a magnum bolt face. If not, have them open the bolt face to magnum.
    Brice
    01-03-2017, 09:18 PM
    I am a weirdo also.
    I built Fords to go fast when everything fast was a Chevy.
    I build Savages instead of Remmy's.
    One thing I WILL NOT DO is build a rifle for ONE bullet or even two.
    There are 84799893 great 6.5 bullets if the first three you pick don't wanna work.
    There are 87709544 great 7mm bullets if the first three you pick don't wanna work.

    I was real close to building a 277 of some sort and then a 7mm SAUM barrel came up cheap and stopped me.

    I am glad it did.

    I have been banging at crap at LR for 30+ yrs and I don't want to deal with some of the issues that can crop up with a OFF caliber like the 25 or 27.

    For someone just getting into LRH I would STRONGLY council you to pick something in a more researched and developed caliber. When I have some strange issue crop up it can take a long time and a lot of $$$ to figure out on a REGULAR BORE. Throw in an OFF size AND just starting out and you have a recipe for BALDNESS.

    Learn on a good 6.5, 7mm or 30 and wait a bit for the WEIRDO rigs or the 338 and up stuff.

    Just MHO but this stuff is hard enough without adding any additional hurdles to it. If you have an issue with a 300 WM, 7mm RM or 260 there are 99000 members on here to help you.

    Build a 27 Nosler and.......CRICKETS. Then Berger has some shortage and no bullets.....and your gun doesn't like Noslers or Hornady's......issues. Issues aren't cool in LRH.
    Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.
    Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
    01-03-2017, 09:52 PM
    If you're going to do a lot of shooting and want to do it economically for your application one of the 6.5's is ideal. 6.5CM, .260 Rem, 6.5x55 will all meet your needs and do so quite economically.

    If you don't plan to do lots of shooting and economy isn't as big a concern 7mm Rem, 27 Nosler, 300wm are all good choices.

    Have you done much/any shooting with centerfires? Is recoil an issue at all for you?
    Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
    01-03-2017, 10:07 PM
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by joshafender View Post
    I am fairly new to long range shooting and would like any ones advice on the best caliber rifle for mid size game(200lb whitetail), and 600-1000 yard target rifle. I am sure this has been debated for as long as most can remember but I would like some fresh ideas. I have had my mind on .270 Winchester and I know that sounds crazy to some but it seems like Nosler and Berger have created some .277 bullets with a really good BC. My Remington 700 LA is getting sent off for a makeover in about a month. Whidden Gunworks will be doing the build. I need to tell him what to chamber the rifle. Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
    .280 Ackley Improved (Nosler/SAAMI spec chamber). With a 26" 1:8 twist barrel.

    You can't go wrong with this combo.
    "I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

    "Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

    Quote:
    Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
    The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
    01-03-2017, 10:17 PM
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
    If you're going to do a lot of shooting and want to do it economically for your application one of the 6.5's is ideal. 6.5CM, .260 Rem, 6.5x55 will all meet your needs and do so quite economically.

    If you don't plan to do lots of shooting and economy isn't as big a concern 7mm Rem, 27 Nosler, 300wm are all good choices.

    Have you done much/any shooting with centerfires? Is recoil an issue at all for you?
    I have been shooting center fire rifles all of my life.(7mm RM,.270,.243) We plink out to 400 yards for fun all the time but now im looking to reach a little further.
