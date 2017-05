Bergara rifles Does anyone have any experience with the new Bergara rifles? They have an HMR in their B-14 line that looks interesting. It has a synthetic stock and adjustable comb. It's currently chambered in 308 and 6.5 CM and comes in under the $1K mark.



In their Premier series they have a "Long Range" witch has a composite stock with adjustable comb. I'm was asked about these rifles by a friend and I said I'd see what I can find out.