Bedding question
12-28-2016, 09:44 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Posts: 97
Bedding question
Guys I'll eventually get a heavier contour barrel on my 300 RUM.. But right now the factory sporter is still good. I am however wanting to but in a better stock (manners)
If I do this ... Bed it.. When I eventually get the heavier contour will I have to rebed ? Or just plan on getting a new stock all together.

I would like to do this in phases since it money is tight and my barrel is still good.
    12-28-2016, 09:51 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2005
    Location: sw ks
    Posts: 897
    Re: Bedding question
    Most don't bed the barrel so as long as the contour fits in the barrel channel you won't have to rebed. Some like to bed 2-3" of the barrel and if you do so then its rebed time. I wouldn't do the barrel personally especially if you will be replacing.
    Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.
    Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
    12-28-2016, 10:53 PM
    ATH
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2003
    Location: Lizton, IN
    Posts: 767
    Re: Bedding question
    I've always stopped at the recoil lug so swapping the floated barrel would cause no issues, if the barrel channel were properly relieved.
