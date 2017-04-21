Barrel break in Im sure this has been gone over and over to death and Ive always been in the camp of just going out and shooting your new rifle without worrying about any kind of special break in process. Ive never had an issue, but then again maybe I could have had better results if I did a break in process?

Anyhow I just got a new 6.5 creedmoor beater rifle that actually is pretty dang slick for a budget rifle.

Its the Howa 1500 multi cam heavy barrel with the FDE cerekote job. This is my first Howa and so far Im very impressed with its fit and finish and slick as snot action (not Tika slick but darn close)

The Howa manual suggests a barrel break in process that requires cleaning a whole bunch of times for the first 20 rounds.

I think Im going to go ahead and follow the directions as it can't hurt.

Have any of you actually noticed a difference from doing this, or is it even possible to know if it does any good as you never know how it would have shot one way or the other once you do or do not break it in.