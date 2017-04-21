Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Hunting
>
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Barrel and action question
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Barrel and action question
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-21-2017, 09:31 AM
xFREDRICKx
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Missouri
Posts: 39
Barrel and action question
So i received a custom barrel that is already cut and threaded for a Remington 700 action. Are there any actions out there beside the remington that this will fit on?
#
2
04-21-2017, 09:37 AM
Rich Coyle
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,556
Re: Barrel and action question
I think it will fit a Pierce action. Not positive.
__________________
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
200 gr berger hybrids
|
Curtis Custom Shooting NALRA Match
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
12:38 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC