Barrel and action question
04-21-2017, 09:31 AM
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Missouri
Posts: 39
Barrel and action question
So i received a custom barrel that is already cut and threaded for a Remington 700 action. Are there any actions out there beside the remington that this will fit on?
04-21-2017, 09:37 AM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Grants Pass, Oregon
Posts: 1,556
Re: Barrel and action question
I think it will fit a Pierce action. Not positive.
Wildcats 'til the factories catch up.
