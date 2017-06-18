Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
06-18-2017
fmsniper
Barbourcreek 28 Nosler
Berger 195,s out of our 28 nosler. 3 shot group 1000 yards
4 shot group 180 HYB 1000 Yards
and 1580 Yards 195 Berger
All shot with 2 BarbourCreek 28 Noslers at our Shooting School Facility
