Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Barbourcreek 28 Nosler
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Barbourcreek 28 Nosler
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-18-2017, 11:02 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: alabama
Posts: 735
Barbourcreek 28 Nosler
Berger 195,s out of our 28 nosler. 3 shot group 1000 yards

4 shot group 180 HYB 1000 Yards

and 1580 Yards 195 Berger

All shot with 2 BarbourCreek 28 Noslers at our Shooting School Facility
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Barbourcreek 28 Nosler-18922010_1037635649707085_2019689668012116041_n.jpg   Barbourcreek 28 Nosler-19146253_1042330882570895_5079737634704117744_n.jpg  

Barbourcreek 28 Nosler-18952550_1036176089853041_8557993499912971377_n.jpg   Barbourcreek 28 Nosler-19029666_1034267623377221_5132794739313678859_n.jpg  

__________________
"Opening Minds Worldwide"
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« TS Customs .223AI + 300BLK Switch Barrel | Neep opinions on new hunting rifle »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:45 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC