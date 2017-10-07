Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Hunting > Long Range Hunting & Shooting
Reload this Page Badger Mini FTE
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Long Range Hunting & Shooting Nightforce Optics

Reply

Badger Mini FTE
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-10-2017, 02:56 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 27
Badger Mini FTE
Looking to put one of these on my Sako 85 Long Range which has a Vais style muzzle brake. Wondering if anyone has any experience with this and overall recoil reduction. Im debating between Badger and Kahntrol. Not too many options for M18x1.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 07-10-2017, 03:33 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Southwest Desert
Posts: 875
Re: Badger Mini FTE
I have read good reviews about these muzzle breaks.

https://www.americanprecisionarms.co...ittle-bastard/

I would choose one of these over a Badger Mini FTE.
JMHO
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 07-10-2017, 05:15 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 27
Re: Badger Mini FTE
Quote:
Originally Posted by WAMBO View Post
I have read good reviews about these muzzle breaks.

https://www.americanprecisionarms.co...ittle-bastard/

I would choose one of these over a Badger Mini FTE.
JMHO
How is the concussion on the shooter? The only reason i wasnt looking at that is because of the angled back ports. I was going with the ports that were 90 degrees to avoid additional concussion.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 07-10-2017, 05:48 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Southwest Desert
Posts: 875
Re: Badger Mini FTE
Yeah you are right, there will have a little more concussion to the shooter but it's not that bad.
I shot my friends 338 LM with a Fat Bastard brake and it wasn't bad at all but it did have a 30" barrel, hardly any recoil.
I guess if you want to minimize concussion to the shooter the Badger would be a better choice.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 07-10-2017, 05:52 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 27
Re: Badger Mini FTE
Quote:
Originally Posted by WAMBO View Post
Yeah you are right, there will have a little more concussion to the shooter but it's not that bad.
I shot my friends 338 LM with a Fat Bastard brake and it wasn't bad at all but it did have a 30" barrel, hardly any recoil.
I guess if you want to minimize concussion to the shooter the Badger would be a better choice.
Its going on a 300 WM with a 26" barrel. Its a Sako 85 Long Range. Looking to shoot prone and the standard brake will kick up a fair bit due to the ports on the bottom. So I was looking at something with 90 degree ports since it tends to keep the blast forward a bit. Guess the only way to really know is to shoot both, but thats an expensive proposition.

When you shot the 338LM did you feel any concussion yourself?
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 07-10-2017, 06:00 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Southwest Desert
Posts: 875
Re: Badger Mini FTE
Not much at all, it was a very pleasant rifle to shoot.
Reply With Quote
  #7  
Unread 07-10-2017, 06:17 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 294
Re: Badger Mini FTE
Contact Nathan at muzzlebrakesandmore.com , he's the only guy I use .
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« McMillan EDGE stocks | Long Board Test »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:29 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC