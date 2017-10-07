Re: Badger Mini FTE Quote: WAMBO Originally Posted by Yeah you are right, there will have a little more concussion to the shooter but it's not that bad.

I shot my friends 338 LM with a Fat Bastard brake and it wasn't bad at all but it did have a 30" barrel, hardly any recoil.

I guess if you want to minimize concussion to the shooter the Badger would be a better choice.



When you shot the 338LM did you feel any concussion yourself? Its going on a 300 WM with a 26" barrel. Its a Sako 85 Long Range. Looking to shoot prone and the standard brake will kick up a fair bit due to the ports on the bottom. So I was looking at something with 90 degree ports since it tends to keep the blast forward a bit. Guess the only way to really know is to shoot both, but thats an expensive proposition.When you shot the 338LM did you feel any concussion yourself?