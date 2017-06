Bad rings or bad scope? Badger ordnance mounts on a .338 lm mounts are 6 screw holding a night force nxs and I can't get it to hold zero. I sent in the scope and night force promised me the scope was fine and sent it back. I put it on a different gun and it was doing the same thing. I called badger ordnance and they also promised me it wasn't the mounts. I'm sure it isn't the gun but I really can't see mounts like that having anything to do with it and I would rather not spend another $150 on another set does anyone have any idea?