Axiom Range Time Took a 20" used barrel, chambered it to .308 Win, and screwed it on our new Axiom action.



Pulled a laminated stock out of the scrap pile, tweaked the barrel inlet, skim bedded it and painted it black.



Headed to the range with 1966 military ball ammo for some function testing...



Not sure how or why, but they went into a tiny group at 100 yds... Looks like a keeper for the kids to shoot as I have thousands of that ball ammo.. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







"Character is who you are when nobody is watching"

http://www.russoriflestocks.com/

https://www.curtiscustom.com/ __________________