The "Axiom" In Action Left behind two feet of snow and 10*, and headed south to TX to meet Chase for some work meetings and play/product testing time as well. Stopped in Hurst, TX at Alamo Precision Rifles, to see our friends and main distributor for our products. Always fun to see Robert and Jason... We took care of some business, then headed south to the gulf area.



Arrived at the condo on the gulf, courtesy of Chase, where we would work out of for the next few days.

Chase has access to a large ranch about 40 miles away, which was utilized for testing and some much needed varmint control.

We planned on doing product testing during the day, and hunting at night.

Had some equipment in our bag of tricks to even the playing field at night on these sneaky bastards.



The first night proved eventful as Chase took a coyote on the first stand using a gas gun equipped with Knights Armory PVS-30 night vision. Bang/flop to be precise.



The next stand I connected with a Bobcat at 175 yards using Pulsar Thermal...



Yep, this stuff proves to be a game changer.



Over the course of the next few nights, we called in coyotes, fox, and bobcats. Killed three bobcats and two coyotes, and did I mention a rather large cottonmouth during the daylight hours..



Testing went off without a hitch. We had our friends at Alamo Precision Rifles chamber a short barreled 6.5x47 Lapua on our Axiom. Chase did load development before the trip, and shot a few respectful groups out to 500 yards. The smallest to date was 1.58" three shot group at 500.

We set up a steel plate at 604 yards and Chase sent a few down range.. Shooting off the roof of the truck using a bipod and rear bag. We didn't have a dial caliper on hand to measure the group, but it looks to me like it would fall in below .5". Yes, that's a three shot group at 604 yards!

Testing of Axiom action, our bottom metal and mag done.



We ran out to Nichols Guns in Corpus Christi and met with Nick Tesh for a nice meet and greet, and product display. They are an up and coming custom shop.



No excursion of ours would be complete without eating good food.. We ate our share of oysters, shrimp cooked Sous-Vide, and smoked King fish..



And for the record... a Texas whitetail does not stand a chance against a new Ford F-350 diesel at 80 mph... Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger















