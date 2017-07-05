Re: attach rifle to tripod/sticks Heh, after looking for 2 days, I seem to have just stumbled on it...American defense...seems to make what I am looking for in their tripod mount, but let me know if you have any other ideas to consider.



Basically, I am looking for a bipod solution that will allow me to shoot sitting down on the ground or, and this is the hard part, sitting in a chair (where we hunt, grass is sometimes nearly waist high, so you must sit on something to see over top).



Evopod would probably do the trick, but I can't spend 4-500 on a bipod.



So I am thinking of attaching a quick attachment to triggersticks. I use them already and generally like how they work, but I don't like the lateral movement when the rifle is just sitting in the yoke, the non-locking legs that can spread, and the cant, again for sitting in the yoke and not really being attached to the sticks like bipods are.



Seems like the new gen will solve the leg problem, attaching it via an actual mount instead of the yoke (must be QD so it's fast) will solve the cant issue, and removing the yoke also improves the resistance to traversing (still traverses, but the yoke turning on it's own is where the real looseness is).



Let me know if there are other options I should consider. I think I can put this all together for around 175 including the mount.



Thanks!