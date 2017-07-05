Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



attach rifle to tripod/sticks
05-07-2017, 05:48 PM
attach rifle to tripod/sticks
I am trying to come up with a solution that I can afford (key point!) that will allow me to attach my rifle to a tripod or long bipod. Essentially, I can get or already have pic rails or MLOK on the bottoms of my rifles. What I would like to do is attach some sort of QD plate to that rail that will then snap into a QD mount on my pods.

I know about Larue's, but that's not going to work as I dont see a mount for that sold seperate from the pistol grip, but that' the general idea.

I see Magpul does make one in Mlok for the RC2/Q2...still trying to find that adapter on it's own....plus I would need to have a plate that will attach to picatinney as well, magpul sees to make them only for mlok, as a couple of my rifles dont have Mlok.

I know guys are doing this, I have been scouring the net, but for some reason not finding the solution other than hogsaddles etc.. not what I am looking for or can afford.

Thanks!
05-07-2017, 06:10 PM
Re: attach rifle to tripod/sticks
Heh, after looking for 2 days, I seem to have just stumbled on it...American defense...seems to make what I am looking for in their tripod mount, but let me know if you have any other ideas to consider.

Basically, I am looking for a bipod solution that will allow me to shoot sitting down on the ground or, and this is the hard part, sitting in a chair (where we hunt, grass is sometimes nearly waist high, so you must sit on something to see over top).

Evopod would probably do the trick, but I can't spend 4-500 on a bipod.

So I am thinking of attaching a quick attachment to triggersticks. I use them already and generally like how they work, but I don't like the lateral movement when the rifle is just sitting in the yoke, the non-locking legs that can spread, and the cant, again for sitting in the yoke and not really being attached to the sticks like bipods are.

Seems like the new gen will solve the leg problem, attaching it via an actual mount instead of the yoke (must be QD so it's fast) will solve the cant issue, and removing the yoke also improves the resistance to traversing (still traverses, but the yoke turning on it's own is where the real looseness is).

Let me know if there are other options I should consider. I think I can put this all together for around 175 including the mount.

Thanks!
