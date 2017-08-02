AR 500 Plates this guy I needed some new targets and heard someone mention somewhereon Facebook. I am not a Facebooker so I wasn't sure about ordering from someone that does not have a traditional store. I wanted 3 round plates; 8, 10, and 12 inches. After contacting 418 Plates and telling him what I was looking for he quoted me $83 shipped for all 3. I also planned to use these with the Hang Fast hanger system so would need the mount holes in a specific spot. I was told no problem but it would take a bit longer to get them since they would have to be cut from new stock. The plates were delayed a bit and took a few weeks to be finished. Once finished they were shipped from Texas to Washington on a Fri and arrived Mon. They arrived in good shape and I just got them painted and ready to shoot. I would definitely order from 418 Plates again. If you need targets search on Facebook for 418 Plates.