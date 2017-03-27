Applied Ballistics Seminar - Utah - May 6-7th 2017 Applied Ballistics Spring Seminar:







May 6th – 7th: Snowbird, Utah



The 2017 Spring Seminar has been locked in. Registration begins immediately. The cost of attendance is $600. Attendees will receive all 5 books, including the new 3rd edition of Ballistic Performance of Rifle Bullets not yet released alongside of: Applied Ballistics for Long Range Shooting, Accuracy and Precision for Long Range Shooting, Modern Advancements in Long Range Shooting Vol 1 & 2, the DVD set Putting Rounds on Target, and a bag of goodies. This $600 includes a breakfast & lunch meal plan at the facility, leaving the attendees only responsible for dinner, travel (getting to the location) and lodging.



In addition to our normal course material, we’ll also be presenting details of our ongoing research in to the ELR field. The instructors will include Bryan Litz (Main Course of Instruction), Nick Vitalbo(LRFs & WEZ), Emil Praslick(Wind), Mitchell Fitzpatrick(ELR), and Doc Beech(Tech, Apps, Software, & Devices), other potential guest speakers include Eric Stecker Master Bulletsmith from Berger Bullets and Jeff Brozovich from Longrangeonly.com.



Registration is now open, and we look forward to seeing you there!



Link to details webpage: Applied Ballistics Seminar - 2017 - Applied Ballistics LLC



Link to store registration: https://store.appliedballisticsllc.c...tCode=S3000.S3



General Discussion Topics:



1) Trajectory Buildup – Baseline Trajectory, Gravity Drop, Vacuum Trajectory, & Aerodynamic Drag



2) Trajectory Features – Zeroing, Point Blank Range, Danger Space, & Uphill/Downhill Effects.



3) Sights – Tall Target Test (Sight Scale Factor & Cant), Aperture Sights, Turrets vs Holding Reticles, & Extreme Adjustment for ELR



4) Drag Modeling – What is a drag model, how is drag measured, how is a drag model used, & standard drag models.



5) Ballistic Coefficients – What is a BC, G1 and G7, Curve Fitting Challenges (averaged BCs, segmented BCs), & Estimating BCs.



6) Wind – Nature of wind, Mechanism of wind deflection (velocity scaling, lag time, wind deflection), near wind vs far wind, wind measurement, terrain and vertical wind, Wind strategies for competition, Wind coaching.



7) Basic Stability – Gyroscopic stability factor, Twist rate effects (muzzle velocity, precision, & BC)



8) Advanced Stability – Gyroscopic vs Dynamic Stability, Limit Cycle Yaw, Twist rate and stability effects in transonic flight, & Spin Decay



9) Secondary Effects – Spin Drift, Coriolis, Aerodynamic Jump, Accounting for secondary effects in ballistic solvers.



10) ELR Shooting – Transonic effects, Secondary Effects, Critical Nature of (Ranging, MV Measurement, Drag Modeling, Wind), & Bullet Selection.



11) WEZ Analysis – What is WEZ, Confidence Environments, Precision (Wind, Range, MV), Accuracy (Sights, Trajectory Modeling, Secondary Effects, Calibration (Trueing)).



12) Ballistic Solvers – Components (Interface, Solver/Simulation, Model), Potential Accuracy, & Walk through of use with technical explanation of inputs.



13) Other Topics – Technology, Laser Range Finders, Non-Linear Divergence, & Much More.





Doc Beech - Applied Ballistics

doc.beech@appliedballisticsllc.com

www.abmediaresources.com www.appliedballisticsllc.com

