Anyone else used Viper Flex shooting sticks?



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pcUHVry76c I hunted Africa this past year and my PH had me use Viper Flex shooting sticks. They are superior to anything I have seen for standing shots because they are simple, provide rear support, and very rapid deployment. I thought I'd bring them to the attention of the group to see if anyone else has used them. Unfortunately I can only find them in Denmark and the UK.