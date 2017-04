Anybody sign up for the wyoming training? Hey gang, i saw that len was offering a long range tutorial out west. This is something i have much interest in. I have rifles that shoot very well at ranges that i come across around here (350 yards). I would like to be more capable with my current equipment. I have no optics with resettable turrets, But most of them have ballistic dots or mil dots of some comfiguration. Would bringing something like this out there be a waste of time? Should i shoot the lock off of my wallet and go for a serious piece of glass?

Most of my stuff is vx-1,2 . 4-12 .