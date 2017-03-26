Re: Another thread of a beginner asking for opinions. Quote: riverrat13 Originally Posted by I know there is one of these everyday but I am looking for opinions on some of the conclusions I have reached by reading this and many other forums for weeks. I am new to long range shooting (anything over 350 yards) and have no experience reloading. Reloading is something I do plan to begin doing once I begin dialing in what my rifle is likes.



My budget is roughly $2000 - $2500 for an entire setup (optics included). I wanted to set aside $750 minimum for optics so that leaves me in the $1250 - $1750 range for the gun. Obviously that takes me out of the higher end custom builds. With that in mind, it puts me in the factory rifle game, so, I have narrowed it down to 3 calibers. 1) 308 2) 260 Rem 3) 6.5 Creedmoor. I plan to customize the rifle as time goes by and I learn more and more.



I have been looking at the following rifles as a starting point for my beginner set up. I want to have atleast a 24'' barrel. That makes a Tikka CTR out of the question.





1) Remington 700 5r Gen 2 (308 or 260 Rem) - After a trigger replacement ($1300 or so)



Do I seem to be on the right track for a beginner LR Rifle? Any and all opinions are welcome.

Also, I tried to keep it short but failed, so those that read all the way to the bottom... Thanks



And yes, you're right on track for a great rifle. I have 2 of the 5R Milspecs (.308 Win & .300 WinMag). You can't go wrong with the 5R rifles, once you swap the trigger.



I love the .308 Win and the .260 Rem... So it's hard to pick one or the other, but I would have to lean towards the .308 Win, just because it's so easy to load for, and match grade ammo is everywhere and cheap. Hornady match and Hornady TAP is great ammo, and so is the Federal GMM.



I also recommend the Vortex Viper HS-T scopes, an EGW HD 20MOA base, and Seekins Precision 30mm Low rings for your optics setup. There's your answer...And yes, you're right on track for a great rifle. I have 2 of the 5R Milspecs (.308 Win & .300 WinMag). You can't go wrong with the 5R rifles, once you swap the trigger.I love the .308 Win and the .260 Rem... So it's hard to pick one or the other, but I would have to lean towards the .308 Win, just because it's so easy to load for, and match grade ammo is everywhere and cheap. Hornady match and Hornady TAP is great ammo, and so is the Federal GMM.I also recommend the Vortex Viper HS-T scopes, an EGW HD 20MOA base, and Seekins Precision 30mm Low rings for your optics setup.

"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger



"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith



Quote: WildRose Originally Posted by The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja. __________________"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith