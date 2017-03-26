Another thread of a beginner asking for opinions.

I know there is one of these everyday but I am looking for opinions on some of the conclusions I have reached by reading this and many other forums for weeks. I am new to long range shooting (anything over 350 yards) and have no experience reloading. Reloading is something I do plan to begin doing once I begin dialing in what my rifle is likes.
My budget is roughly $2000 - $2500 for an entire setup (optics included). I wanted to set aside $750 minimum for optics so that leaves me in the $1250 - $1750 range for the gun. Obviously that takes me out of the higher end custom builds. With that in mind, it puts me in the factory rifle game, so, I have narrowed it down to 3 calibers. 1) 308 2) 260 Rem 3) 6.5 Creedmoor. I plan to customize the rifle as time goes by and I learn more and more.
I have been looking at the following rifles as a starting point for my beginner set up. I want to have atleast a 24'' barrel. That makes a Tikka CTR out of the question.
1) Remington 700 5r Gen 2 (308 or 260 Rem) - After a trigger replacement ($1300 or so)
2) Sako A7 Long Range (308) - Roughly ($1300)
3) Bergara BMP (6.5 CM) - ($1300)
With it being a new release, I cannot find out much about this rifle. But it is intriguing at that price point to say the least.
Do I seem to be on the right track for a beginner LR Rifle? Any and all opinions are welcome.
Also, I tried to keep it short but failed, so those that read all the way to the bottom... Thanks
You're definitely on the right track. I've put together several rifles for friends of mine that had a similar budget. All of them were Remington 5Rs or Senderos. I've done 2 of the 5R Gen 2 .308s and both of them shot well with factory ammo. Here is how we set them up:
Nightforce 20 MOA rail: $60
Seekins Precision rings (same as Vortex Precision Matched), medium or low: $130
Holland's scope level: $60
Vortex Viper PST 4-16x50: $525
These rifles like the Federal GMM ammo. They shoot around 3/4 MOA, which is pretty decent with factory ammo. I think this is typical for these guns - some shoot better, but I haven't heard of any shooting worse. We tried 168 and 175 grain ammo and each rifle preferred one over the other.
There are a few good scopes in your price range. I found good deals on the PST scopes at Euro Optic and Scopelist.
A lot of this is about personal preference. Its nice if you can look at these guns and scopes in person before choosing one. Whatever you decide to get be sure to post some pics.
There's your answer...
And yes, you're right on track for a great rifle. I have 2 of the 5R Milspecs (.308 Win & .300 WinMag). You can't go wrong with the 5R rifles, once you swap the trigger.
I love the .308 Win and the .260 Rem... So it's hard to pick one or the other, but I would have to lean towards the .308 Win, just because it's so easy to load for, and match grade ammo is everywhere and cheap. Hornady match and Hornady TAP is great ammo, and so is the Federal GMM.
I also recommend the Vortex Viper HS-T scopes, an EGW HD 20MOA base, and Seekins Precision 30mm Low rings for your optics setup.
I have your number one, the Gen 2 and it's worth every penny. All I did was bed the recoil lug area and adjust the factory trigger and it shoots well better than I can. About 2 hours ago we were busting rocks with it at 500 in a 20mph cross wind shooting off of the hood of my truck.
Quote:
Originally Posted by MudRunner2005
There's your answer...
And yes, you're right on track for a great rifle. I have 2 of the 5R Milspecs (.308 Win & .300 WinMag). You can't go wrong with the 5R rifles, once you swap the trigger.
I love the .308 Win and the .260 Rem... So it's hard to pick one or the other, but I would have to lean towards the .308 Win, just because it's so easy to load for, and match grade ammo is everywhere and cheap. Hornady match and Hornady TAP is great ammo, and so is the Federal GMM.
I also recommend the Vortex Viper HS-T scopes, an EGW HD 20MOA base, and Seekins Precision 30mm Low rings for your optics setup.
.308 is good, but I really like the flat shooting of the .260 Rem especially from the Gen 2.
Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose
.308 is good, but I really like the flat shooting of the .260 Rem especially from the Gen 2.
Trust me, if had found employment by now, I would have ordered the Gen2 .260 already to have a good rounded-out collection of three 5R's...But that has been an unfortunate turn of events. Maybe soon.
I love the .260 Rem, but to me, growing up aspiring to be a USMC sniper, and idolizing guys like Chuck Mawhinney and Carlos Hathcock, there has always been something iconic to me about the .308 Win. It has always, and will always be one of my all-time favorite cartridges. And back 5-6 years ago when I first started teaching myself reloading it was the easiest cartridge I had to dial-in. It seemed like every random load I came up with shot lights-out. And to this day, it has still been the easiest of my rifles to dial-in with new loads.
So, for someone just getting into reloading and long range shooting, 9/10 times I will recommend the 5R in .308 Win. (with a trigger swap, of course).
