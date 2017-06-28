Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
American Hunter article
#
1
06-28-2017, 06:28 PM
Guy M
Gold Member
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Chelan Co, Washington
Posts: 568
American Hunter article
Bryce Towsley has a pretty good article, covering the basics of long-range hunting in the current issue of American Hunter.
Worth reading, even for those of us who've been hunting & shooting a while.
Regards, Guy
