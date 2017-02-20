Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


7rm or 300rum
Unread 02-20-2017, 03:45 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Posts: 21
7rm or 300rum
What's your thoughts on caliber choice between the 7 Rem mag or 300 rum. i currently shoot the 7rm but going to purchase a new outfit ( fierce, cooper) I like the 7 but wondering if the step up to the 300rum is worth it
Unread 02-20-2017, 07:01 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,415
Re: 7rm or 300rum
Originally Posted by redds View Post
What's your thoughts on caliber choice between the 7 Rem mag or 300 rum. i currently shoot the 7rm but going to purchase a new outfit ( fierce, cooper) I like the 7 but wondering if the step up to the 300rum is worth it
It boils down to your personal preference and intended purpose. I would pick the 300 RUM (esp. when loaded with 230 Berger) over the 7 MM Rem Mag for "my" intended purpose. However, there's scarcity of brass. I originally was going to build a full custom .300 RUM but went with a .308 Cal wildcat instead.

Good luck!
I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
