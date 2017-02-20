Re: 7rm or 300rum Quote: redds Originally Posted by What's your thoughts on caliber choice between the 7 Rem mag or 300 rum. i currently shoot the 7rm but going to purchase a new outfit ( fierce, cooper) I like the 7 but wondering if the step up to the 300rum is worth it



Good luck! It boils down to your personal preference and intended purpose. I would pick the 300 RUM (esp. when loaded with 230 Berger) over the 7 MM Rem Mag for "my" intended purpose. However, there's scarcity of brass. I originally was going to build a full custom .300 RUM but went with a .308 Cal wildcat instead.Good luck!



