7mm RUM "bore rider" 195 Bergers
12-24-2016, 08:26 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Redding,Ca
Posts: 41
7mm RUM "bore rider" 195 Bergers
I'm looking for a little help from people with knowledge and experience using a bore rider throat. I have had custom reamers made In the past with bullet specific free bores but have no experience with bore riders ( seems like an accuracy minded weatherby throat). The plan is to rebarreled my 7mm RUM with a 1-8 or 1-8.25 and use a bore rider throat with the first step @ .220 , the second @ .750 , with 1 1/2 lead angle.
Are bore riders more tolerant to OAL changes?
I understand this throat will reduce pressure so higher speeds should be safely attainable?
Thanks for the help, ingotoutdoors
"Luck" is the combination of preperation and oppertunity.
