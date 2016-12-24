7mm RUM "bore rider" 195 Bergers I'm looking for a little help from people with knowledge and experience using a bore rider throat. I have had custom reamers made In the past with bullet specific free bores but have no experience with bore riders ( seems like an accuracy minded weatherby throat). The plan is to rebarreled my 7mm RUM with a 1-8 or 1-8.25 and use a bore rider throat with the first step @ .220 , the second @ .750 , with 1 1/2 lead angle.

Are bore riders more tolerant to OAL changes?

I understand this throat will reduce pressure so higher speeds should be safely attainable?

